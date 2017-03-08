With thousands of products to choose from, engineers find themselves challenged to select the right metal component for their designs. Our new online Rapid Response service connects customers to multiple problem-solving engineers.

Product designers and engineers responsible for specifying springs, wire forms, metal stampings, fasteners or other precision metal components for their products will now have access to an industry-first, web-based service that can guide them to the right solution in as little as an hour.

“With thousands of products to choose from, engineers find themselves challenged to select the right metal component for their designs. Our new online Rapid Response service connects customers to multiple problem-solving engineers imbedded in our 20 locations. This means that the right technical solution can be found with minimal effort," explained Darlene Kober, senior vice president of marketing and sales.

The power of Rapid Response is harnessed by making a simple query on the MW Industries’ website. If the query is made during business hours, response is received within the hour. If a potential match exists, a quotation, proposal or other response is provided in two days.

“Speed of response is increasingly demanded by our customers to bring products to market on a compressed timeline,” stated John Bagnuolo, MW Industries’ chief executive officer. “Rapid Response is a valuable tool that will help them drive time out of the process.”

MW Industries has been beta-testing Rapid Response for several months. During that time, the company’s technical experts have responded to more than 600 engineering queries within 24 hours of original contact. The company’s solutions matched the customer’s inquiry in more than 80% of cases.

To support its speed-to-market initiatives, many of the company’s stock products also can be ordered online for same day shipment. The company’s products also are backed by ISO 9001, AS 9100C, and TS 16949 quality assurance certifications.

Access to Rapid Response is via the homepage on the company’s website at: http://www.mw-ind.com or by calling +1 (847) 349-5780.

About MW Industries, Inc.

MW Industries, Inc., headquartered in Rosemont, IL, has been a leading provider of highly engineered springs, specialty fasteners, machined parts and other precision components for more than 50 years. The company excels at rapid prototyping and design of hard-to-make products made from specialty materials. MW Industries serves more than 23,000 customers in over 35 countries. Its 40,000+ products are sold through a combination of direct sales, catalogs and distributors to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers in aerospace, medical, electronics, energy, agriculture/construction, transit, heavy trucks, automotive replacement, industrial, consumer products, and military. http://www.mw-ind.com.

###

Media Contact:

Darlene Kober, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Sales

MW Industries, Inc., Rosemont, IL 60018 USA

+1 847-349-5767, dkober(at)mw-ind(dot)com