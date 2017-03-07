Gilbane Building Company Awarded ASA Project of the Year

Guy Lockhart and Gerald Moore of Gilbane Building Company We are incredibly proud of this well-deserved recognition....the team successfully delivered the project for Phillips 66 on-time, within budget and with an exemplary track record , says Dan Gilbane, Southwest Division Leader.

Leading global construction and facilities-related services firm, Gilbane Building Company, was recently honored with the Project of the Year Award from the American Subcontractors Association (ASA) for work on the Phillips 66 campus in Houston, Texas. The members of the ASA nominate individuals and firms each year in various categories. The nominations are then sent back to the membership for a vote, with the Top 5 in each category being recognized at the Annual Excellence in Construction Awards Gala.

Gilbane received top 5 nominees in numerous categories including General Contractor of the Year, Project Manager of the Year (Kyle Holland and Al Miller), and Project Superintendent of the Year (Guy Lockhart and Gerald Moore). We would like to recognize our employees who were nominated and commend them on their outstanding efforts.

“We are incredibly proud of this well-deserved recognition. The Phillips 66 Headquarters complex was one of the most technically complex and challenging projects in the history of Gilbane, says Dan Gilbane, Southwest Division Leader, “Our team was asked to take-over as general contractor over a 24 hour transition period with approximately 25% of the scope already in place and as a team successfully delivered the project for Phillips 66 on-time, within budget and with an exemplary track record.”

The 1.1 million-square-foot campus features amenities like medical and dental offices, a lazy river irrigation system, a full-size basketball court, and a parking garage with a soccer field and running track on top.

