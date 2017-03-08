OxBlue Releases Time-Lapse of SunTrust Park Project

The Atlanta Braves’ new home stands as one of the fastest construction projects in Major League Baseball’s history, second only to Nationals Park in Washington, D.C

Construction camera provider OxBlue Corp. today announced the release of its professionally produced time-lapse movie documenting construction of the Atlanta Braves’ new stadium, SunTrust Park, and the plaza, known as The Battery Atlanta. The high-definition time-lapse movie was produced using a selection of the 203,616 images taken by three OxBlue construction cameras since May 2015. Watch the video.

Mounted outside and above the stadium area, one fixed position and two pan-tilt-zoom construction cameras took high-resolution images continuously throughout the project. Viewers of the construction time-lapse movie will see approximately 21 months of construction in seconds.

Three additional OxBlue cameras were mounted at other locations of the jobsite.

Builders, project managers, and other construction professionals use high-resolution images and high-definition time-lapse movies to monitor quality, improve communication, and help keep projects on schedule.

With an especially aggressive schedule for the SunTrust Park project, general contractor American Builders 2017 selected OxBlue construction cameras to document project progress. The Atlanta Braves’ new home stands as one of the fastest construction projects in Major League Baseball’s history, second only to Nationals Park in Washington, D.C, which was also documented by OxBlue.

The 41,000-seat stadium was designed to maximize sightlines and boasts a canopy that shades approximately 60 percent of seats from the sun, along with the first full LED lighting system in a major league stadium.

To learn more about OxBlue construction cameras and timelapse technologies, call (888) 849-2583.

For the latest news on the stadium, follow @SunTrustPark.

About OxBlue: OxBlue is a leading construction camera service provider, serving clients globally. Our high-resolution images, high-definition time-lapse movies and intuitive technologies connect everyone to the jobsite and make it easy to monitor, document and market projects using computers and mobile devices. OxBlue emphasizes client services and continuous improvement. We hold multiple awards for technology innovation and workplace culture. Founded in 2001 and privately held, OxBlue is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.