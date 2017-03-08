Las Cruces Honors Women of the Military Throughout the Ages

This is one of the most exciting projects that I have been a part of!

The Women Veterans Monument will be established in Las Cruces, NM, where it will honor all military women. A project of this size has been in the works for the past couple of years. Big Statues LLC of Provo, UT, has been commissioned to create six life size bronze military women. The six statues will represent: the Army, and World War I; the Marines, and World War II; the Navy, and the Korean War; the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Cold War period; and the National Guard, and Iraq and Afghanistan wars. While construction of the monument is anticipated to take about 10 months, Karen Woods, President of the United Military Women of the Southwest, said casting the one-of-a-kind statues could take about a year to complete.

The creation of six bronze military women will require immense amounts of expertise and an eye for detail. Matt Glenn, the lead designer and sculptor on this project, will be putting his focus on accurately depicting the distinct qualities of each branch of military service by adding in individual and unique details. "This is one of the most exciting projects that I have been a part of," stated Glenn. "These women have done so much for this wonderful nation and I am honored to be able to give back to them through the art of sculpting and craftsmanship. My team and I hope to create an unforgettable memory of these military women and what they stood for in order to protect our freedoms and beliefs."

The $406,500 cost to build the monument will be through capital appropriation funding from the New Mexico Legislature. The monument will include the sculptures of servicewomen representing all military branches and eras during which they served in the military. Two prefabricated shade structures will frame the monument and cultured stone will clad the walls. The dedication is projected to take place near the end of 2017.