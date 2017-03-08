A.C. Moore Improves App Engagement with GPShopper's Mobile Platform

Leading arts and crafts retailer, A.C. Moore, recently partnered with mobile app engagement platform, GPShopper, to relaunch its mobile application on both iOS and Android. The relaunch served to engage the retailer’s most loyal customers and bridge the gap between the physical and digital shopping worlds by offering a mobile reward card to loyalty members and promotions to in-store shoppers.

Prior to the relaunch, A.C. Moore fielded an influx of customer requests for a new app experience by cultivating excitement around the upcoming release via e-mail blasts to rewards members, announcements on its social channels, in-store signage and overhead broadcasts, ads in the company’s print circular, and leveraging store associates as app ambassadors. The pre-launch buzz that A.C Moore created was a success: Within the first four days of relaunch, the app received over 15,000 downloads – more than five times the industry average.

“With this new iteration of our mobile app, we wanted to drive engagement, loyalty and in-store traffic,” said Anthony Piperno, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer of A.C. Moore. “The GPShopper platform was a natural choice to reach and exceed these goals.”

“The craft industry boasts one of the most enthusiastic customer bases in retail,” said Alex Muller, GPShopper’s CEO and Co-Founder. “We are excited to support A.C. Moore in further engaging its loyal following and building a successful omnichannel strategy.”

In addition to Weekly Ads and Store Locator with local events, the new A.C. Moore mobile app includes features like Touch ID, Account, Rewards, Push Notification Inbox, Craft Collections, and Receipt Scanning.

About A.C. Moore

Create more. Share more. Save more.™ A.C. Moore is a specialty retailer offering a vast selection of arts, crafts and floral merchandise to a broad demographic of customers. The first A.C. Moore store opened in Moorestown, New Jersey in 1985, and has expanded to more than 135 stores. Stores are located in the Eastern United States from Maine to Florida. A.C. Moore is devoted to being the first choice for product selection, value and service that inspires and fulfills unlimited creative possibilities. The assortment, convenience, service and pricing differentiate them from their competitors. The assortment of merchandise consists of more than 60,000 stock keeping units, or SKUs, with approximately 40,000 SKUs offered at each store at any one time. They also offer custom framing in the majority of their stores. In-store events and programs for children and adults provide hands-on arts and crafts experience and encourage the creativity of customers. For more information visit http://www.acmoore.com/about.

About GPShopper

GPShopper is the leading integrated mobile commerce platform for retailers and brands, with native mobile app solutions that empower retailers to drive customer engagement and loyalty by bridging the digital and physical shopping experience with the use of mobile technologies. Clients include A.C. Moore, bebe, Best Buy, Foot Locker, Jo-Ann, Lane Bryant, Michaels, PacSun, Steve Madden and True Religion.

GPShopper’s apps and platform have been recognized as best-in-class by retail and technology leaders, winning awards from the National Retail Foundation (NRF), Direct Marketing Association (DMA), The Daveys, eTail, W3, The Webbys, AT&T and Intel for excellence in mobile innovation. Forbes recently named GPShopper one of Ten Companies Disrupting Their Industries with Technology.