Obero Announces Partnership with Intacct

Obero, a leading provider of cloud-based Sales Performance Management (SPM) software, today announced a partnership with Intacct, the innovation and customer satisfaction leader in cloud ERP software. As part of the new relationship, Obero has integrated Obero SPM with Intacct to empower organizations to manage their sales execution and sales optimization processes more efficiently and in full, unrestricted compliance with the upcoming regulatory changes - IFRS 15 / ASC 606.

Intacct’s best-in-class cloud ERP solution offers the functional depth to automate complex processes and delivers the insights that a fast-growing organization needs. Bridging the gap between the office of finance and office of sales, Obero SPM allows subscription-based and traditional businesses to effectively plan, execute, and analyze their sales performance. Drawing data directly from Intacct, Obero SPM will automatically calculate commission and incentive payments, capture all transaction characteristics, and allocate funds as accounting treatments require under the new revenue recognition regulations.

“We built Obero SPM with the office of finance in mind,” said Leon Kharkhourin, CEO of Obero. “The ability to automatically upload the data back into the ERP system for further processing and reporting adds value when you are amortizing costs and calculating compensation. This feature allows us to truly meet the regulatory requirements at every step of the process.”

“The upcoming changes to the revenue recognition guidelines will force many companies to turn to more sophisticated incentive compensation planning and sales performance management solutions,” said Marc Linden, CFO and Head of Business Development at Intacct. “The connection between Obero and Intacct will help companies streamline workflows and automate processes as they prepare to adopt the new ASC 606 standards.”

Obero SPM is also now available on the Intacct Marketplace, a growing set of pre-integrated software designed to extend and enhance the Intacct cloud ERP system. For information about the Intacct Marketplace, please visit https://marketplace.intacct.com. For more information about Obero SPM, please visit http://www.oberospm.com

About Obero

Obero is a privately held global company with offices in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Developer and provider of Obero SPM, a cloud-based Sales Performance Management solution which supports the entire end to end sales life cycle; automating processes for the office of Sales, Finance and HR. Obero SPM integrates the Sales Planning and Forecasting, Incentive Compensation Management and Sales Profitability Management processes in a single unified application. Obero has been ranked as one of Canada’s top technology companies; included in the Top 10 Growth, Top 25 Up and Coming, and Top 250 Canadian ICT categories in the 2014 and 2015 editions of Branham300. Obero SPM has recently been recognized in the Top 20 Corporate Finance Technology Solutions by CIO Review and as a Momentum Company of the Year by TechConnex. For more information please visit http://www.OberoSPM.com.

About Intacct

Intacct is the innovation and customer satisfaction leader in cloud ERP software. Bringing cloud computing to finance and accounting, Intacct’s innovative and award-winning applications are the preferred financial applications for AICPA business solutions. In use by more than 11,000 organizations from startups to public companies, Intacct is designed to improve company performance and make finance more productive. Hundreds of leading CPA firms and Value Added Resellers also offer Intacct to their clients. The Intacct system includes accounting, cash management, purchasing, vendor management, financial consolidation, revenue recognition, subscription billing, contract management, project accounting, fund accounting, inventory management, and financial reporting applications, all delivered over the Internet via cloud computing.

Intacct is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, please visit http://www.intacct.com or call 877-437-7765. Connect with Intacct on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.