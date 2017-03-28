Toys for Tots US Marines, Mrs. Judith & Mr Luis Colón We believe that we need to not only take responsibility for ourselves, but help those around us who need it.

The Executives, Staff & Clients of MGE: Management Experts joined forces with the U.S. Marine Corp to raise money to for the Toys for Tots Literacy Campaign at their Semi-Annual Graduation and Fundraiser Event at MGE’s St. Petersburg Office.

Despite a federal budget in excess of $70 billion, the U.S. ranks at number 14 internationally in literacy. Statistically, a direct relation can be a found between illiteracy and a number of the serious issues faced by our nation:



Approximately 50 percent of the nation's unemployed youth ages 16-21 are functional illiterate, with virtually no prospects of obtaining good jobs.

60 percent of America's prison inmates are illiterate, and 85% of all juvenile offenders have reading problems.

44 million adults in the U.S. can't read well enough to read a simple story to a child. (National Adult Literacy Survey (1992) NCED, U.S. Department of Education)

It is estimated that more than $2 billion is spent each year on students who repeat a grade because they have reading problems.

The Toys for Tots Literacy Program offers our nation's most economically disadvantaged children the ability to compete academically and to succeed in life by providing them direct access to resources that will enhance their ability to read and to communicate effectively. Since 2008, Toys for Tots Literacy program has delivered millions of books to hundreds of thousands of underprivileged children.

MGE: Management Experts, Inc. hosts this semi-annual fundraiser in their office located in St. Petersburg, Florida to help the Toys for Tots Literacy Campaign in assisting schools, libraries & educational programs that serve children across the United States.

The Benefit Dinner Host, Mr. Luis Colón, the CEO of MGE: Management Experts, said, “When the opportunity to help Toys for Tots & the US Marines, we jumped at it. Look, these kids are our next generation of leaders. It’s important they’re doing well, and our clients strongly agree, so they come to help whenever and however they can. Our mission is to give back, and our clients give back, because the future of our civilization is our children. We believe that we need to not only take responsibility for ourselves, but help those around us who need it.”

At the black-tie event, guests enjoyed a fine dining experience from Café Ponte, a local Zagat rated fine-dining establishment. After the three-course meal, the executive staff & clients of MGE participated in an auction that raised enough money to help ensure that 110,000 children were given the gift of literacy for the holidays. Auction items included luxury handbags donated by Rebecca Minkoff; autographed memorabilia of artists such as Clint Eastwood, Lady Gaga, John Travolta and the Star Wars original cast.

Following the fundraising, there was a short Awards Ceremony, where the attending Marines gave out over a dozen awards to those who participated, such as the Medal of Duty and a Three Star General’s Commanders Award.

About MGE: Management Experts, Inc.

MGE Management Experts, Inc. has been in operation since 1997 and is located in St. Petersburg, FL. It has been a BBB Accredited Business since 2011 with an A+ rating. CEO Luis Colón & his team have led MGE in training tens of thousands of dentists on such subjects as management, case acceptance, marketing, communication, executive skills, financial planning and leadership. The training is based on the Hubbard Management System as recognized by the Hubbard College of Administration International that is used in more than 100,000 companies and organizations across the globe to their benefit and prosperity. For more information call 727-530-4277 or visit http://www.mgeonline.com.