Empire Medical Training Expands Course Offering

With their dedication to reaching students nationwide, Empire Medical Training has announced new courses they will be offering this year. Empire Medical Training invites medical practices to expand their business by signing up for one of the new courses or registering for a VIP class. By taking Continuing Medical Education courses like aesthetics and pain management, and adding them to a practice’s repertoire, Doctors and Dentists become more valuable to their patients.

For the first time, Empire Medical Training will host their One Day Complete Dermal Filler and Botox class in Chicago, Illinois. This course will be on April 1, 2017 in the Westin Hotel. By combining the Dermal Fillers Workshop and the Botox Workshop into one day, members and students will become proficient in all injection techniques discussed in this one course.

Empire Medical Training will be in Las Vegas, Nevada from March 11th through March 13th for their VIP training courses. These VIP courses are unique because these classes offer one-on-one training with the instructor and the student. For this weekend, the courses will include Botulinum Toxin Training, Advanced Botox and Dermal Fillers (Level II), and Complete, Hands-on Dermal Filler. Any Physician, Dentist, or Nurse looking to receive Botox and Dermal Filler Aesthetic Training would be a good fit for these courses. As Dr. Stephen Cosentino, President and Founder of Empire Medical Training, says, “These courses are great because they are easy to learn, have financial benefits, and your patients will love the results.”

To cover the demand for their courses, Dr. Stephen Cosentino will also expand Empire Medical Training by offering three VIP classes in New York City, New York from March 31st through April 2nd. This weekend will include Platelet Rich Plasma for Aesthetics, Botulinum Toxin Training, and Complete, Hands-on Dermal Filler courses.

Empire Medical Training has been training Physicians and Health Care Practitioners since 1998, longer than any other procedural training institution. With over 45,000 graduates in specialties such as Aesthetics, Anti Aging/Weight Management Medicine, and Pain Management, Empire Medical Training is renowned throughout the United States and abroad as the premier academy for providing academic excellence. Dr. Stephen Cosentino pioneered ways to add new procedures and services as well as business strategies to a practice and improve patient care. With Dr. Cosentino’s commitment and dedication to the specialty and the field of medicine, Empire Medical Training is steadfast to developing new training programs and topics to broaden the scope of the primary care practitioner. All Empire courses are created through mainstream medicine using the most current technologies and standards of care.

For more information on the cities and courses offered at Empire Medical Training please visit their website or call 866-366-1576.