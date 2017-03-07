ShipStation Launches ShipStation University for E-Commerce Shippers

ShipStation University is our chance to educate and train our customers on the intricacies of ShipStation, to help them take advantage of new features to be able to ship more efficiently.

ShipStation, the leading web-based e-commerce shipping solution, today announced the launch of ShipStation University, a live educational training event for e-commerce sellers to learn how to ship orders efficiently. This event is designed to help both new and long-time customers of ShipStation learn how to set-up their accounts to start shipping orders and take advantage of new features that have been recently released by the company.

ShipStation University is scheduled to take place on March 7 in Dallas, TX, March 8 in San Antonio, TX and March 9 in ShipStation’s hometown, Austin, TX. Each free session runs from noon to 5:00 p.m. CST and includes lunch for attendees. These interactive training sessions will include demos, hands-on exercises and a Q&A. Participants will also have an opportunity to mingle and network at the ShipStation-sponsored happy hour from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 pm CST.



For more details on ShipStation University, as well as to request a training session in your city, please visit http://www.shipstation.com/university.

Who should attend?

This training is designed for new customers who want to learn the basics on shipping with ShipStation or seasoned veterans who are looking for a refresher. ShipStation experts will cover the following topics:



Set-up

Branding

Automation

Order Processing

Printing

Returns Made Easy

Going Mobile

Why did ShipStation create ShipStation University?

“ShipStation customers have made one thing abundantly clear: they want to learn about everything ShipStation has to offer,” says ShipStation’s VP of Marketing Robert Gilbreath. “ShipStation University is our chance to educate and train our customers on the intricacies of ShipStation, to help them take advantage of new features to be able to ship more efficiently.”

ShipStation is the leading web-based shipping solution that helps e-commerce retailers import, organize, process, and ship their orders quickly and easily from any web browser. ShipStation features the most integrations of any e-commerce web-based solution with over 150 shopping carts, marketplaces, package carriers, and fulfillment services. ShipStation's many integration partners include eBay, PayPal, Amazon, Etsy, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, Shopify, Squarespace, and Magento; along with carriers such as FedEx, USPS, UPS, Canada Post, Australia Post, and DHL. ShipStation has sophisticated automation features such as automated order importing, custom best practice rules, product profiles, and fulfillment solutions that enable its users, wherever they sell and however they ship, to be exceptionally efficient at shipping orders. ShipStation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stamps.com (Nasdaq: STMP). For more information, visit http://www.shipstation.com.