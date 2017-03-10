Authentic Web Announces Financing led by MaRS IAF

This financing will allow us to continue to execute on our vision to bring much-needed domain identity solutions to current and future customers.”

Today, Authentic Web Inc., a provider of enterprise Internet infrastructure and corporate domain registrar services, announced the completion of a financing led by MaRS Investment Accelerator Fund and a group of technology investors.

Authentic Web meets the need of large enterprises to more effectively manage their growing domain name portfolios. Managing corporate domain names is painful and costly. New Top Level Domains (TLDs) and the exploding growth of new Generic, Geographic and Brand TLDs are adding to digital footprint management complexity. Enterprises seeking to better manage and innovate with new digital domain strategies require technology designed for the new TLD era. The Authentic Web platform delivers value for enterprise stakeholders across IT, IP, brand, digital, product, finance and digital operations.

“We are pleased to announce the completion of this financing and look forward to working with our new shareholders and networks as we continue to build out our world-class SaaS enterprise technology,” said Peter LaMantia, CEO and Founder. “This is just the beginning of a digital taxonomy shift resulting from ICANNs regulatory change. It is great fun for our expanding team and an exciting time in the industry. This financing will allow us to continue to execute on our vision to bring much-needed domain identity solutions to current and future customers.”

Craig Leonard, MaRS IAF Investment Director said,

“Authentic Web offers a compelling solution for enterprises struggling with the cost and complexity of domain management during a time of rapid industry change. When we were educated on the TLD expansion program, we saw the business opportunity for Authentic Web to help enterprise teams address cost and change management control, while at the same time providing critical business intelligence to improve digital performance. We are especially encouraged by testimonials from Authentic Web customers on the tremendous value the applications deliver. In addition, the nascent Brand TLD innovation opportunity is an exciting new space and we think Authentic Web is an emerging leader. We look forward to working with and supporting the management team as they drive the next phase of product and market growth.”

Authentic Web is based in Toronto, Canada with operations in the UK and currently support several top-tier enterprise clients.

About Authentic Web Inc.

Authentic Web addresses the needs of enterprises to deploy, innovate and scale brand registry ecosystems and to optimize their digital footprint in corporate domain portfolio spaces. Authentic Web’s comprehensive toolset enables enterprise teams to address regulatory requirements, drive business growth, reduce total cost of ownership and strategically position brands to win in a changing digital identity landscape. The company also operates http://www.brandtld.news, a showcase of LIVE Brand TLD use cases. The company is based in Toronto, Canada with operations in the UK and currently supports several top-tier enterprise clients.

About MaRS IAF

The MaRS Investment Accelerator Fund (IAF) helps build and strengthen Ontario-based businesses in the cleantech, ICT, and life sciences & healthcare sectors. Funded by the Province of Ontario, the IAF program is managed by MaRS and delivered through the Ontario Network of Entrepreneurs. For more information and to apply, please visit http://www.marsiaf.com.

