Navitas Announces Significant GaN Power IC Coverage at APEC 2017

We are proud to be featured in 10 papers and presentations at APEC
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (PRWEB) March 08, 2017
Navitas Semiconductor announced today that the company's recently launched GaN Power ICs will be featured in ten technical papers and industry papers at the Applied Power Electronics Conference and Exposition (APEC) held at the Tampa Convention Center, Tampa, Florida, March 26th – 30th, 2017.
“We are proud to be featured in 10 papers and presentations at APEC.” said Navitas CTO/COO, Dan Kinzer. “Our GaN power ICs are achieving wide recognition in the industry for enabling new benchmarks in speed, efficiency and power density at an affordable cost. Navitas will also be showcasing yet another major industry advancement - a unique class of fully integrated half bridge GaN ICs that push these boundaries even further.”
Technical papers highlighting Navitas GaN Power ICs across a broad range of applications from 25W smartphone chargers to 3kW data centers are presented by Stanford University, North Carolina State University, University of Tennessee Knoxville, Intel, Texas Instruments and Navitas.
“APEC is the perfect opportunity to witness first-hand the smaller size, faster-charging and lower system costs enabled by GaN power ICs over a wide range of power applications,” commented Navitas VP of Sales and Marketing, Stephen Oliver. “Demand for the single and half-bridge GaN Power ICs has been intense, and we anticipate exciting one-on-one reviews with customers and industry partners,” Oliver added.
Navitas will present or be featured in the following conference papers or events at the conference:
Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Paper ID#1418
Room 22: 8:30AM
Power Loss of GaN Transistor Reverse Diodes in a High Frequency High Voltage Resonant Rectifier
Sanghyeon Park and Juan Rivas-Davila (Stanford University)
Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Paper ID#2231
Room 18 & 19: 8:45AM
Adaptive Zero-Voltage-Switching Control and Hybrid Current Control for High Efficiency GaN-Based MHz Totem-Pole PFC Rectifier
Qingyun Huang, Ruiyang Yu, Alex Huang, Wensong Yu (NC State)
Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Rap Session
Exhibition Floor, 5.00PM
“Do We Need to Progress Towards GHz Switching in High Power Systems and Applications?”
Moderator: Alix Paultre, Power Systems Design Editorial Director
Speaker: Gene Sheridan, Navitas CEO
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Paper ID#1104
Room 1: 9:30AM
State-of-the-Art Mobile Charging: Topologies, Technologies and Performance
Tom Ribarich and Stephen Oliver (Navitas)
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Paper ID#1157
Room 1: 2:45PM
Standardization for Wide Bandgap Devices: GaNSPEC DWG
Stephanie Butler (Texas Instruments)
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Paper ID#2158
Room 1&2: 3:00PM
Active Clamp Flyback Using GaN Power IC for Power Adapter Applications
Lingxiao Xue and Jason Zhang (Navitas)
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Paper ID#1159
Room 1: 4:00PM
GaN Power ICs at 1 MHz+: Topologies, Technologies and Performance
Dan Kinzer (Navitas)
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Paper ID#1691
Room 22: 4:00PM
Quasi-Square Wave Converters-Modeling and Performance Benefits of GaN over Silicon
Saurav Bandyopadhyay, Jeffrey Morroni (Texas Instruments)
Thursday, March 30, 2017
Paper ID#1117
Room 2: 10:00AM
Next-Generation GaN Isolators for High Frequency, High Efficiency Power Conversion
Stephen Oliver, Marco Giandalia (Navitas)
Thursday, March 30, 2017
Paper ID#2009
Room ‘Poster Area’: 11:30AM
A Single Stage AC/RF Converter for Wireless Power Transfer Applications
Ling Jiang, Daniel Costinett, Aly Fathy, Songnan Yang (Intel and UTK)
Thursday, March 30, 2017
Paper ID#2031
Room 25: 4:15PM
Single-Stage 6.78 MHz Power-Amplifier Design Using High-Voltage GaN Power ICs for Wireless Charging Applications
Lingxiao Xue and Jason Zhang (Navitas)
About Navitas:
Navitas Semiconductor Inc. is the world’s first and only GaN Power IC company, founded in 2013 and based in El Segundo, CA, USA.. Navitas has a strong and growing team of power semiconductor industry experts with a combined 200 years of experience in materials, devices, applications, systems and marketing, plus a proven record of innovation with over 200 patents among its founders. The proprietary AllGaN™ process design kit monolithically integrates the highest performance GaN FETs with logic and analog circuits. Navitas GaN Power ICs enable smaller, higher energy efficient and lower cost power for mobile, consumer, enterprise and new energy markets. Over 25 Navitas patents are granted or pending.
About APEC 2017
As The Premier Event in Applied Power Electronics, APEC focuses on the practical and applied aspects of the power electronics business. APEC has something of interest for anyone involved in power electronics, including:
- Equipment OEMs that use power supplies and dc-dc converters in their equipment
- Designers of power supplies, dc-dc converters, motor drives, uninterruptable power supplies, inverters and any other power electronic circuits, equipment and systems
- Manufacturers and suppliers of components and assemblies used in power electronics
- Manufacturing, quality and test engineers involved with power electronics equipment
- Marketing, sales and anyone involved in the business of power electronic
- Compliance engineers testing and qualifying power electronics equipment or equipment that uses power electronics
###
Navitas Semiconductor and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor, Inc. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.