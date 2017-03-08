Navitas Announces Significant GaN Power IC Coverage at APEC 2017

Navitas at APEC We are proud to be featured in 10 papers and presentations at APEC

Navitas Semiconductor announced today that the company's recently launched GaN Power ICs will be featured in ten technical papers and industry papers at the Applied Power Electronics Conference and Exposition (APEC) held at the Tampa Convention Center, Tampa, Florida, March 26th – 30th, 2017.

“We are proud to be featured in 10 papers and presentations at APEC.” said Navitas CTO/COO, Dan Kinzer. “Our GaN power ICs are achieving wide recognition in the industry for enabling new benchmarks in speed, efficiency and power density at an affordable cost. Navitas will also be showcasing yet another major industry advancement - a unique class of fully integrated half bridge GaN ICs that push these boundaries even further.”

Technical papers highlighting Navitas GaN Power ICs across a broad range of applications from 25W smartphone chargers to 3kW data centers are presented by Stanford University, North Carolina State University, University of Tennessee Knoxville, Intel, Texas Instruments and Navitas.

“APEC is the perfect opportunity to witness first-hand the smaller size, faster-charging and lower system costs enabled by GaN power ICs over a wide range of power applications,” commented Navitas VP of Sales and Marketing, Stephen Oliver. “Demand for the single and half-bridge GaN Power ICs has been intense, and we anticipate exciting one-on-one reviews with customers and industry partners,” Oliver added.

Navitas will present or be featured in the following conference papers or events at the conference:

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Paper ID#1418

Room 22: 8:30AM

Power Loss of GaN Transistor Reverse Diodes in a High Frequency High Voltage Resonant Rectifier

Sanghyeon Park and Juan Rivas-Davila (Stanford University)

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Paper ID#2231

Room 18 & 19: 8:45AM

Adaptive Zero-Voltage-Switching Control and Hybrid Current Control for High Efficiency GaN-Based MHz Totem-Pole PFC Rectifier

Qingyun Huang, Ruiyang Yu, Alex Huang, Wensong Yu (NC State)

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Rap Session

Exhibition Floor, 5.00PM

“Do We Need to Progress Towards GHz Switching in High Power Systems and Applications?”

Moderator: Alix Paultre, Power Systems Design Editorial Director

Speaker: Gene Sheridan, Navitas CEO

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Paper ID#1104

Room 1: 9:30AM

State-of-the-Art Mobile Charging: Topologies, Technologies and Performance

Tom Ribarich and Stephen Oliver (Navitas)

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Paper ID#1157

Room 1: 2:45PM

Standardization for Wide Bandgap Devices: GaNSPEC DWG

Stephanie Butler (Texas Instruments)

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Paper ID#2158

Room 1&2: 3:00PM

Active Clamp Flyback Using GaN Power IC for Power Adapter Applications

Lingxiao Xue and Jason Zhang (Navitas)

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Paper ID#1159

Room 1: 4:00PM

GaN Power ICs at 1 MHz+: Topologies, Technologies and Performance

Dan Kinzer (Navitas)

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Paper ID#1691

Room 22: 4:00PM

Quasi-Square Wave Converters-Modeling and Performance Benefits of GaN over Silicon

Saurav Bandyopadhyay, Jeffrey Morroni (Texas Instruments)

Thursday, March 30, 2017

Paper ID#1117

Room 2: 10:00AM

Next-Generation GaN Isolators for High Frequency, High Efficiency Power Conversion

Stephen Oliver, Marco Giandalia (Navitas)

Thursday, March 30, 2017

Paper ID#2009

Room ‘Poster Area’: 11:30AM

A Single Stage AC/RF Converter for Wireless Power Transfer Applications

Ling Jiang, Daniel Costinett, Aly Fathy, Songnan Yang (Intel and UTK)

Thursday, March 30, 2017

Paper ID#2031

Room 25: 4:15PM

Single-Stage 6.78 MHz Power-Amplifier Design Using High-Voltage GaN Power ICs for Wireless Charging Applications

Lingxiao Xue and Jason Zhang (Navitas)

