Modo Labs Connects with Two Million Users

Modo Labs, through strong partnerships with hundreds of higher education institutions, hospitals, and corporations, announced today that Modo-powered mobile apps are now in the hands of over two million users worldwide. Modo Labs, a leader in mobile application technology, allows communities of all types and sizes to personalize their mobile engagement and communication outreach.

The Path to Two Million

Stewart Elliot, CEO of Modo Labs, said, “Directly reaching more than two million students and employees through our mobile platform is another significant milestone for our company, and we are delighted and honored to partner with so many creative and strategic customers. While our user base grows, our staff also grows—nearly doubling over the last year.”

“Modo is truly dedicated to its customers. The flexibility and simplicity of the technology has made creating our first official mobile app successful and has given us the ability to communicate with students in creative ways,” said Helen Norris, CIO at Chapman University. “Modo’s technical and customer support has been great throughout the development process. We thank Modo for its support in making this app possible for our students, faculty, staff, and community.”

Vision for the Future

To support its rapidly growing business, Modo Labs received $10.4 million dollars of Series B funding in July 2016, which was led by Education Growth Partners, with participation from current investors Storm Ventures and New Magellan Ventures.

“Seeing the vision that Modo laid out for engaging and communicating with students and staff through mobile devices has been a revelation,” said Andy Kaplan, Managing General Partner at Education Growth Partners. “We were fortunate to invest in that vision, as we have also seen the already outstanding growth accelerate over the last six months.”

About Modo Labs

Trusted by hundreds of companies, universities and hospitals in over 30 countries, Modo Labs offers an enterprise-scale mobile engagement and communication platform. Regardless of technical skill set, Modo users can quickly create a powerful and sophisticated mobile app experience that transforms campuses and workplaces to connect audiences with essential information when they need it, where they need it.

