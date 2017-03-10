zpizza, the first artisan-inspired pizza chain, delighted members of two local Little Leagues by donating 100% of the proceeds during a one-day fundraiser.

The fundraiser was held Sunday, March 5th at the zpizza Tap Room located at 6601 Folsom Blvd. from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm. In that time over 180 orders were generated from Little League supporters. East Sacramento Little League and River Park Little League will share over $3800 raised during the event.

“At zpizza we’re committed to enhancing the lives of kids in our communities,” said Chris Bright, President of zpizza International. “Whether it’s hosting a spirit night like this, or partnering with schools to reward good behavior with our Nice zSlice program, we will always show support for schools and youth organizations and we are particularly thrilled that Sunday’s response resulted in a single day record for our fund raising efforts”

Little league families and supporters enjoyed the Tap Room’s expanded zpizza menu which includes shareables like garlic artichoke dip and zwings as well as gourmet salads and delicious sandwiches, in addition to their signature artisan pizzas. Adults had access to 30 self-pour taps featuring local craft beers and 4 taps with wine, plus the dog-friendly patio was a hit!

zpizza offers additional community programs and can work directly with local stores to plan a “pizza box card” fundraiser or spirit night. For more information visit http://zpizza.com/community.

ABOUT ZPIZZA

Founded in 1986 in the heart of an art colony in Laguna Beach, California, zpizza is the first artisan-inspired pizza chain that appeals to traditional pizza lovers, health-conscious consumers and gourmet palates alike. For more information on zpizza and store locations, visit http://www.zpizza.com