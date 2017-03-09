American Women Take Control of the Nation's Checkbook

The American Manicure Can a lipstick or nail polish really tackle the national debt? Makeup America! thinks so. After all, women have been balancing their own checkbooks for decades. Now is the time for American women to take control of our nation's checkbook"

Makeup America! a newly launched patriotic-themed cosmetic line has pledged to donate $1 of every product sold to pay down the U.S. national debt.

Founder Randa Fahmy created the company to unite and economically empower women in solving one of the most vexing problems in America today: the U.S. national debt which is $19 trillion and growing. She was particularly concerned about how the growing federal debt impacts the livelihood of generations of American women. The national debt slows the economy, prevents investment in education, research and development, and infrastructure. It depresses the job market and drives up interest rates, especially on student loans. It impacts small businesses, many which are owned by women, and prompts the threat of cuts to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.

Makeup America! named their product line after patriotic themes, priced it starting at $17.76, and presented it in attractive red, white and blue packaging. The made in America cosmetics are never tested on animals, are non-GMO, paraben-free, and fragrance-free. Their tag line is “Do Good, Look Great” in a nod to their social purpose.

Can a lipstick or nail polish really tackle the national debt? Makeup America! thinks so. After all, women have been balancing their own checkbooks and those of their families for decades. Now is the time for American women to unite and take control of our nation’s checkbook.

For more information on Makeup America! please visit http://www.makeupamerica.us

Contact:

Randa Fahmy, Founder

contact(at)makeupamerica(dot)us

(202) 352-2186

1100 Connecticut Avenue, N.W.

#1250

Washington, D.C. 20036