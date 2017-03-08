Tsugami/Rem Sales to Demo New CNC Machines at PMTS 2017

M08SY-II with Gantry This machine can run for a long time without any operator intervention and users can machine finished parts from slug stock or cast blanks while achieving the same high productivity as if they were machining from bar stock.

Tsugami/Rem Sales, the exclusive North American importer of Precision Tsugami machine tools, announced today the details of its Precision Machining Technology Show (PMTS) technology display, which features three machines that have never been displayed at this show.

The company will showcase the new, next generation Tsugami B0205-III Swiss style CNC Lathe. The machine on display will feature robot loading and unloading systems integrated by Tsugami/Rem Sales’ sister company, Tsugami Automation.

“The loading system allows you to load shaped, headed blanks or premachined shaped parts,” Tsugami Automation Vice President Graham Noake explained. “The unloading robot facilitates parts washing, gaging, or palletizing. Overall, these integrations increase the machine’s versatility for the user.”

The focus on automation continues with the PMTS launch of the new M08SY-II with Gantry. The robot-fed Multitask Lathe comes with a parts conveyor and catcher. “This machine can run for a long time without any operator intervention,” Tsugami/Rem Sales Product Manager Marcus Imes said, “and users can machine finished parts from slug stock or cast blanks while achieving the same high productivity as if they were machining from bar stock.” The M08SY-II has a Y axis, sub spindle and live tooling. It’s ideal for milling, drilling, cross-drilling and boring.

The Tsugami BW209Z is also new to the show this year. The 9-axis, 20 mm capacity split-slide CNC precision Swiss style lathe can house 28 tools and is equipped with a Fanuc 31i-B CNC.

“The benefit of a 9-axis machine,” Tsugami/Rem Sales Vice President Mike Mugno said, “is that it has three cutting tools, all cutting the part simultaneously, and all three tools have independent feed rates.” This means shorter cycle times, Mugno explained. The machine is frequently used for pinch turning and pinch milling.

The SS327-5AX on display is one of Tsugami’s most popular machines. It’s a high-performance 7-axis Swiss Turn with a Servo-driven B axis. The B-axis live tools (four front and four rear) machine in coordination with the C axis, delivering the ability to cut precise angles and sculpted contours on parts up to 32 mm in diameter.

Visitors can also see the S0206-II 20 mm 6-Axis Swiss Turn. The machine features a Y-axis tool post, allowing users to machine complex parts using the main and back spindle simultaneously.

All machines will perform live cutting demonstrations throughout the show.

To see the Tsugami products at PMTS, visit the Tsugami/Rem Sales booth in the East Hall, booth 101.

About Tsugami/Rem Sales

Tsugami/Rem Sales (http://www.remsales.com) is the exclusive North American importer of Precision Tsugami machine tools. A division of Morris Group, Inc. of Windsor, Connecticut, the company sells new Tsugami machine tools via national distribution channels and direct sales agents. The company also provides application engineering, service and customer training.

About Morris Group, Inc.

Morris Group, Inc. (http://www.morrisgroupinc.com/), whose history dates to 1941, is one of the largest machine tool distribution networks in North America. Based in Windsor, Connecticut, the family-owned and operated company has 14 business units in the United States.