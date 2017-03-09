Jim O’Connell Joins ADOMANI as Director of New Bus Sales

His sales relationships, and his sense of understanding customer needs and priorities, make him an excellent fit for ADOMANI as we grow our business throughout the country.

ADOMANI, Inc., a leading supplier of all-electric school buses, trucks and conversions, announced that Jim O’Connell is joining the Company as Director of New Bus Sales headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. O’Connell offers a broad range of expertise, with over 45 years of operational, sales, and management experience in the school bus industry.

Most recently, O’Connell has been consulting in the electric transit bus market. He has held roles in management for several truck and bus dealers, and was the long-time Vice President of Bus Sales for A-Z Bus Sales, the Blue Bird dealer in California.

Jim has previously worked with environmental agencies in delivering demonstration and emerging technology vehicles including the first electric school buses in California in 1995. He has had great success in applying for, and being awarded, grant money for agency partners over several decades.

“We are pleased that Jim is joining our growing team of experienced sales and service personnel,” said John Roselli, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “His sales relationships, and his sense of understanding customer needs and priorities, make him an excellent fit for ADOMANI as we grow our business throughout the country.”

Jim will work in multiple western states at local levels with customers and with regional and state air districts and environmental agencies alike, all looking for clean community transportation options and efficiencies.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity to be with ADOMANI,” O’Connell said. “The vision of the company and the dedication that they have for reliable and environmentally friendly transportation solutions is a real motivation for me; working for the success that will benefit our customers and their communities!”