Avitus Group has officially launched a new Community Segment on KTVQ's Montana Matters show. Avitus Group invites viewers to nominate non-profit organizations that make a positive impact on Montana to come on the show.

"Avitus Group makes it a priority to give back to our local communities. There are certainly a large number of non-profit organizations in Montana that strive to make our state the best place to live, work and play, and we want to highlight all that they are doing as well as thank them," says Avitus Group Senior Vice President of Finance Steve Bentley.

The Community Segment, sponsored by Avitus Group, airs several times each month during the noon news Monday through Friday. The segments also re-air following the 10:00 p.m. news on Sunday. The segments are also placed online on the Montana Matters website page on http://www.ktvq.com.

To nominate a non-profit, viewers are encouraged to visit the Avitus Group Community website page and fill out the nomination form. Organizations selected to appear on the show since its inception in January of 2017 include: The Billings Depot, The Montana Hope Project, Blankets & Bears, Charles Campbell Children’s Camp, Yellowstone Valley Pheasants Forever, The Billings Public Library Foundation, The Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings, Angela's Piazza and GFWC Billings Junior Woman's Club.

"This is such an incredible opportunity to showcase the non-profit organizations in Montana and the people behind them with big hearts who truly care about our state. The community segment has a call to action aspect where we encourage viewers to get involved and volunteer their time and talents. Montana is a giving state, and when we can all give a little, we can help a lot," says Avitus Group Public Relations Manager & Montana Matters Host Dianne Parker.

Avitus Group is a worldwide company that simplifies, strengthens and grows businesses by providing 'back office' support (payroll, accounting, taxes, recruiting, information technology, human resources and much more). When a business uses Avitus Group, all of the necessary yet burdensome functions of the business become Avitus Group's responsibility, so the business can focus on what it does best. Avitus Group serves clients nationwide through regional office locations from coast to coast. The company also serves international clients through partner locations in Europe, Canada, China, England, India, Japan and Singapore.