LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS Receives $5 Million in Series A Funding

LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS, a technology services and products provider, closed today on a $5 million Series A funding round from Lucor Holdings to launch the company and push its primary product, AppTraker, to market. AppTraker is a loan origination system for automotive finance companies and credit unions specializing in subprime/nearprime consumer loans.

“We are pumped and ready to hit the ground running with AppTraker,” said Nikh Nath, President of LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS. “The market is in need of a Loan Origination System that works equally well for the Dealer, Underwriter, and the Verifier." AppTraker LOS is a product specially designed for automotive finance and is well poised and ready for release against generic products in the marketplace. Boasting a clean user interface that is simple to use with an intuitive workflow, AppTraker is designed to increase the lender's efficiency while allowing for a quick turnaround for their finance products to market.

AppTraker was created by automotive finance professionals with over 40 years in the industry and with experience drawn from multiple finance companies. “We developed this product with input from every department. Improving the productivity of every employee in the life-cycle of the loan was our goal,” said Lead Systems Developer, John Deighan. Automotive Lenders will appreciate the multi-dimensional nature of the product which does not ignore any aspect of the originations life-cycle. Said Nath, “We put the needs of our clients first. We plan to grow through the success and growth of our customers.”

About LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS:

LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS is a technology products and services company built on the foundation of care, innovation, and speed. It specializes in the subprime/nearprime automotive lending industry. Its innovative products include AppTraker LOS, myDEALER.CARE dealer relationship management system, and myACCOUNT.CARE customer self-service and communication solution. LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS has service offerings aimed at helping its clients with projects related to data analytics, data integration, telephony, and custom web development. Learn more about LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS at http://www.launcher.solutions. Follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/launcher.solutions to get the latest updates.