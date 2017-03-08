BackOffice Associates Logo “As many global organizations are shifting onto best-of-breed cloud applications, the need for a strategic approach to digital transformation and information governance has reached critical mass,” said Rex Ahlstrom, Chief Strategy & Technology Officer.

As enterprises continue to expand their widespread use of digital technologies to drive organization-wide process improvements and efficiencies, BackOffice Associates today offered key advice to organizations at Gartner’s Data & Analytics Summit on executing successful digital transformations and generating data-driven business results. The global information governance and data stewardship leader will also present at the London version of the event March 20-22, 2017.

“As many global organizations are shifting away from legacy ERP systems and onto best-of-breed cloud applications, the need for a strategic and orchestrated approach to digital transformation and information governance has reached critical mass,” said Rex Ahlstrom, Chief Strategy & Technology Officer, BackOffice Associates. “Savvy enterprises are using this digital transformation opportunity to empower their business and IT users to collaborate by using a simplified, unified approach to managing and leveraging business-ready enterprise data for overall process improvements and business results.”

Ahlstrom shared best practices to help enterprises navigate successful digital transformations and their move to cloud environments, including:



Embrace Digital Transformation as a Business Driver: The digital disruption has shifted power to customers, who are demanding digital transformation from the companies they do business with across the globe. Enterprises that take steps toward strategic automation and hardware integration will be well positioned to leverage new innovative applications as well as extend the value of legacy systems.

Utilize Cloud Technology to Match Speed of Business: Siloed legacy systems are no longer the norm among forward-thinking organizations, as cloud-based applications deliver increased productivity, efficiency and agility for business users who need to keep up with fast-moving business requirements. However, IT and business users must collaborate for streamlined, unified migration and data governance.

Tap into the Power of Data-Driven Predictive Analytics: Managing the massive amount of data across heterogeneous IT landscapes requires an investment in data stewardship and governance initiatives. This approach also enables companies to use predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify future outcomes and continually reinvent and optimize key business processes.

