iQue Screener PLUS and Cy-Clone PLUS Reagent System By measuring the critical productivity attributes of each clone, finding the healthiest producers is fast, cost effective, and easy.

IntelliCyt, a Sartorius Company, and a leading provider of integrated platforms that accelerate drug discovery, antibody screening and immuno-oncology research today announced the launch of the Cy-Clone Plus assay system for ranking and selection of clones for cell line development using the iQue Screener PLUS platform. A key factor in reducing the production costs of biopharmaceuticals is the development of cell lines producing a high yield of product. The Cy-Clone PLUS selection strategy is designed to identify clones that are highly productive and have optimal growth characteristics.

IntelliCyt’s iQue Screener PLUS platform is an integrated instrument, software, and reagent system that offers rapid, multiplexed analysis of cell and bead-based samples in 96, and 384 well plates. The iQue Screener’s proprietary sampling technology uniquely enables efficient assessment of cells in suspension, and miniaturizes the assay format, which conserves precious samples for further analysis. Profiling phenotypic and functional endpoints of cells, while simultaneously analyzing secreted proteins through the use of bead-based assays, generates rich information from the fewest numbers of cells. Plates are processed quickly, and software-assisted automation, analysis, and experiment-level visualization tools instantly rank and reveal the best clones for further analysis.

“Cy-Clone PLUS will greatly streamline the clone ranking and selection workflow for cell line development,” said R. Terry Dunlay, President and CEO of IntelliCyt. “By measuring the critical productivity attributes of each clone, finding the healthiest producers is fast, cost effective, and easy.”

About IntelliCyt

IntelliCyt Corporation,a Sartorius Company, manufactures and sells instrumentation, software and reagents that facilitate the study of cells and their components to gain a better understanding of normal and disease processes. This information speeds the discovery and development of new drugs and provides new insight for the diagnosis of diseases. IntelliCyt’s products are used worldwide throughout the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and in nonprofit research labs. For more information, please visit http://www.intellicyt.com.

About Sartorius

The Sartorius Group is a leading international pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment provider with two divisions: Bioprocess Solutions and Lab Products & Services. Bioprocess Solutions with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions helps customers produce biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently. Lab Products & Services, with its premium laboratory instruments, consumables and services, concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing research and quality assurance at pharma and biopharma companies and on those of academic research institutes. Founded in 1870, the company earned sales revenue of more than 1.3 billion euros in 2016. Around 7,000 people work for the Group, which has its own manufacturing and sales sites in around 110 countries.