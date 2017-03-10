Callie Collection Wines Launch With The Innovative Helix Closure

The Callie Collection features the innovative Helix closure

Callie Collection, a specially curated collection of wines from California’s Central Coast, will hold the distinction of being the first new wine brand to launch nationally in the U.S. with the innovative Helix closure. Helix was developed by Amorim and O-I, the world leaders in cork and glass packaging. Following a soft launch in fall 2016, Callie Collection will launch nationally in March 2017 and will be available at retailers across the country for a suggested retail price of $13.99.

Callie Collection wines accentuate the beautiful aromas and distinct fresh flavors of California’s Central Coast where the wines are sourced, with a portfolio of three wines that includes a Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay and Red Blend. With its innovative Helix closure, Callie Collection wines offer the sophistication of a cork closure while eliminating the need for a corkscrew with Helix’s new, twist to open, twist to close, technology.

“We’re proud and excited to be launching Callie Collection with the Helix cork closure,” notes Callie Collection Marketing Manager Marissa Glennon. “Callie Collection was created to be effortlessly enjoyed, for those special moments with friends when time stops, and we’re thrilled to offer our Callie Crew a truly unique and easy drinking experience with the innovative re-sealable Helix cork closure.”

The twist-to-open concept combines an ergonomically-designed stopper made from cork and a glass bottle with an internal thread in the neck, creating a high performing and user-friendly wine packaging solution. Helix combines all the benefits of cork and glass – quality, sustainability and premium image – with twist open, re-sealable convenience.

Antonio Amorim, the President and CEO of Amorim Group, states, “Quality cork and glass continue to be the benchmark for premium yet highly sustainable packaging for the wine industry. We couldn’t be happier to work with Callie Collection to bring U.S. consumers such a technologically-advanced wine packaging solution.”

About Callie Collection:

Callie Collection pays tribute to the beautiful California Central Coast where our wines are crafted. A specially curated collection of balanced and easy-to-drink wines, Callie Collection is made for moments that stop time and includes a bright Pinot Grigio, balanced chardonnay and a fresh Red Blend. Please enjoy our wines responsibly. © 2017 Callie Collection, Geyserville, CA.

About the Amorim Group

The world’s largest manufacturer of cork stoppers, Amorim (Euronext: COR) has over 140 years’ experience of serving wine producers. Based in Portugal – the largest cork oak forest area in the world – the company supplies 4.4 billion cork stoppers to more than 15,000 customers across 82 countries, through a network of fully-owned subsidiaries in every wine market around the world. Amorim’s wide range of natural and technical stoppers is continually evolving, driven by the company’s extensive R&D process. For more information, visit: http://www.amorim.com