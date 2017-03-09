Hot Springs Village, Arkansas (PRWEB) March 09, 2017
The RE/MAX of Hot Springs Village agents and teams received statewide recognition at the RE/MAX Knows Arkansas Outstanding Agent Awards Celebration, held Feb. 23 in Little Rock. The ceremony honored top Arkansas RE/MAX agents and offices for 2016.
The RE/MAX of Hot Springs Village team of agents placed third in Arkansas for transaction and volume.
Ann Buckner received Administrator of the Year. Kathy Sherman, of Team Sherman, received a Cooperative Spirit Award and Modine Spruell was honored for Highest Referral Check.
“The RE/MAX Team in Hot Springs Village continues to excel in the local Real Estate Market,” says Clara Nicolosi, RE/MAX of Hot Springs Village owner. “2016 was our highest year of production to date. We exceeded our past production in both the total volume of real estate sold and in the number of transactions.”
“This year is off to a very busy start,” she continued, “and we are encouraged about the future of real estate here in Hot Springs Village.”
New Village Resident Ambassador Materials Now Available
Spread the word about living in Hot Springs Village as a Resident Ambassador. Pick up the new Spring RE/MAX magazine, Escape to the Ouachitas, available throughout the Village. A companion video will be available soon.
Open House Event Set for April 22
The Spring Village Wide Open House, will be held Saturday, April 22. The event, will feature beautiful homes currently for sale in HSV. Stop by the RE/MAX office that day to pick up a list of open house homes, along with snacks, beverages and a free Village map.
For more information about RE/MAX of Hot Springs Village, go to GoHotSpringsVillage.
The complete list of award winners is included below.
Top Office Awards
Ann Buckner, Administrator of the Year
RE/MAX of HSV Top 3 Office by Transaction and Volume
Top Agent Awards
Kathy Sherman, Cooperative Spirit Award
Modine Spruell, Highest Referral Check
Anniversary Awards
10 year – Pat Bollier, Susie Burns, Linda Forry, Jane Hollansworth, Jeff Hollansworth
Club Awards
Executive Club
Kay Arsenault
Ray Clem
Linda Forry
Karen Mallonee
Modine Spruell
Lindsey Wright
100% Club
Pat Bollier
Wanda Bonner
Susie Burns
BJ Conner
Nancy Cross
Mike Griffin
Jim Harbour
Charlotte Hitchens
Anthony Nicolosi
Kathy Sherman
Sheryle Spann
Platinum Club
Kimberly Taylor
Chairman’s Club
Jane Hollansworth
Career Recognition
Anthony Nicolosi