The RE/MAX of Hot Springs Village agents and teams received statewide recognition at the RE/MAX Knows Arkansas Outstanding Agent Awards Celebration, held Feb. 23 in Little Rock. The ceremony honored top Arkansas RE/MAX agents and offices for 2016.

The RE/MAX of Hot Springs Village team of agents placed third in Arkansas for transaction and volume.

Ann Buckner received Administrator of the Year. Kathy Sherman, of Team Sherman, received a Cooperative Spirit Award and Modine Spruell was honored for Highest Referral Check.

“The RE/MAX Team in Hot Springs Village continues to excel in the local Real Estate Market,” says Clara Nicolosi, RE/MAX of Hot Springs Village owner. “2016 was our highest year of production to date. We exceeded our past production in both the total volume of real estate sold and in the number of transactions.”

“This year is off to a very busy start,” she continued, “and we are encouraged about the future of real estate here in Hot Springs Village.”

New Village Resident Ambassador Materials Now Available

Spread the word about living in Hot Springs Village as a Resident Ambassador. Pick up the new Spring RE/MAX magazine, Escape to the Ouachitas, available throughout the Village. A companion video will be available soon.

Open House Event Set for April 22

The Spring Village Wide Open House, will be held Saturday, April 22. The event, will feature beautiful homes currently for sale in HSV. Stop by the RE/MAX office that day to pick up a list of open house homes, along with snacks, beverages and a free Village map.

For more information about RE/MAX of Hot Springs Village, go to GoHotSpringsVillage.

The complete list of award winners is included below.

Top Office Awards

Ann Buckner, Administrator of the Year

RE/MAX of HSV Top 3 Office by Transaction and Volume

Top Agent Awards

Kathy Sherman, Cooperative Spirit Award

Modine Spruell, Highest Referral Check

Anniversary Awards

10 year – Pat Bollier, Susie Burns, Linda Forry, Jane Hollansworth, Jeff Hollansworth

Club Awards

Executive Club

Kay Arsenault

Ray Clem

Linda Forry

Karen Mallonee

Modine Spruell

Lindsey Wright

100% Club

Pat Bollier

Wanda Bonner

Susie Burns

BJ Conner

Nancy Cross

Mike Griffin

Jim Harbour

Charlotte Hitchens

Anthony Nicolosi

Kathy Sherman

Sheryle Spann

Platinum Club

Kimberly Taylor

Chairman’s Club

Jane Hollansworth

Career Recognition

Anthony Nicolosi