RE/MAX of Hot Springs Village Office and Agents Receive Statewide Recognition

RE/MAX of Hot Springs Village office and agents received statewide recognition at a recent awards ceremony. Spring Village Ambassador materials are available and the Spring 2017 Open House date has been set for April 22.

The RE/MAX of Hot Springs Village agents and teams received statewide recognition at the RE/MAX Knows Arkansas Outstanding Agent Awards Celebration, held Feb. 23 in Little Rock. The ceremony honored top Arkansas RE/MAX agents and offices for 2016.

The RE/MAX of Hot Springs Village team of agents placed third in Arkansas for transaction and volume.

Ann Buckner received Administrator of the Year. Kathy Sherman, of Team Sherman, received a Cooperative Spirit Award and Modine Spruell was honored for Highest Referral Check.

“The RE/MAX Team in Hot Springs Village continues to excel in the local Real Estate Market,” says Clara Nicolosi, RE/MAX of Hot Springs Village owner. “2016 was our highest year of production to date. We exceeded our past production in both the total volume of real estate sold and in the number of transactions.”

“This year is off to a very busy start,” she continued, “and we are encouraged about the future of real estate here in Hot Springs Village.”

New Village Resident Ambassador Materials Now Available
Spread the word about living in Hot Springs Village as a Resident Ambassador. Pick up the new Spring RE/MAX magazine, Escape to the Ouachitas, available throughout the Village. A companion video will be available soon.

Open House Event Set for April 22
The Spring Village Wide Open House, will be held Saturday, April 22. The event, will feature beautiful homes currently for sale in HSV. Stop by the RE/MAX office that day to pick up a list of open house homes, along with snacks, beverages and a free Village map.

For more information about RE/MAX of Hot Springs Village, go to GoHotSpringsVillage.

The complete list of award winners is included below.

Top Office Awards
Ann Buckner, Administrator of the Year
RE/MAX of HSV Top 3 Office by Transaction and Volume

Top Agent Awards
Kathy Sherman, Cooperative Spirit Award
Modine Spruell, Highest Referral Check

Anniversary Awards
10 year – Pat Bollier, Susie Burns, Linda Forry, Jane Hollansworth, Jeff Hollansworth

Club Awards
Executive Club
Kay Arsenault
Ray Clem
Linda Forry
Karen Mallonee
Modine Spruell
Lindsey Wright

100% Club
Pat Bollier
Wanda Bonner
Susie Burns
BJ Conner
Nancy Cross
Mike Griffin
Jim Harbour
Charlotte Hitchens
Anthony Nicolosi
Kathy Sherman
Sheryle Spann

Platinum Club
Kimberly Taylor

Chairman’s Club
Jane Hollansworth

Career Recognition
Anthony Nicolosi

Clara Nicolosi
REMAX of Hot Springs Village
+1 (501) 209-2806
Dannet Botkin
Designs Group Consulting
5012092806
