Blueprint Consulting Services, a nationwide full-service consulting firm, announced the promotion of Ian Hunt to Vice President of Client Development. Ian will have the primary responsibility of leading all of Blueprint’s client development efforts for the entire company.

“Ian has a proven track record of client acquisition, launching and managing complex client engagements, and developing transformative solutions,” said Ryan Neal, President, and Co-Founder of Blueprint. “With leaders like Ian on our team, we look forward to continued growth and success within our business and with our clients.”

With over 20 years of experience and success with obtaining, growing and retaining strategic and key account relationships, Ian's expertise crosses over multiple industries including tech, telco, media, and online in both B2B and B2C environments. In 2013, Ian joined Blueprint as a Director and quickly made an impact in the company. He was later promoted to Managing Director, overseeing multiple engagements, client relationships, and fellow directors within the company.

“It is an honor to have this opportunity to continue to build relationships for Blueprint and lead our team to new heights,” says Ian Hunt now VP of Client Development. “Forward-thinking is the heartbeat of our organization, and we have the discipline and creativity within our team to exceed the limits, recognize innovation opportunities, and push the envelope for our clients. If the last four years are any indication for what the future will bring, I am excited to see what the next four, eight, and twelve years will look like.”

Blueprint reached significant achievements and milestones as, “Inc. 500|5000 Fastest Growing Private Company” in 2015 and 2016. In those same years, Puget Sound Business Journal named Blueprint “#1 Fastest Growing Private Company in Washington State” and the “#1 Eastside Fastest Growing Private Company.” The distinguished business journal also awarded Blueprint for being one of the “Best Workplaces in Washington.” Since 2014, the company has been recognized for being part of Seattle Business Magazine’s “Top 100 Best Companies to Work For” and also an honoree Eastside Business Award’s “Innovative Product or Service of the Year.”

About Blueprint Consulting Services

Blueprint Consulting Services provides progressive business management and IT solutions that connect strategy and delivery. Its goal is to address business and technology needs for clients and collaborate with companies in architecting their future. Blueprint has a simple focus: identify and deliver measurable outcomes and provide exceptional results. Its thought leadership specializes in multiple areas of business transformation including solutions involving organizational change, go-to-market planning, product development plans, data acquisition and visualization and cloud strategies. For your next big thing, visit http://www.bpcs.com, or like us on Facebook at facebook.com/blueprintconsultingservices, and follow us Twitter at @BlueprintCSLLC.