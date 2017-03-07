The UC Davis Pediatric Heart Center will host its first Concepts in Congenital Cardiac Care symposium, a conference which will bring together medical experts and researchers, pediatric cardiothoracic surgeons, radiologists, sonographers and pediatric cardiac nurses to discuss the changing landscape of congenital cardiac care.

The conference will be held March 18 at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Northern California, 2425 Stockton Blvd. in Sacramento, from 7:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., followed by a Meet the Faculty reception from 4:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by UC Davis Health, the UC Davis Office of Continuing Medical Education (CME) and the UC Davis Division of Pediatric Cardiology.

The conference aims to provide practitioners with state-of-the-art tools to help them provide better diagnosis, treatment and management options for their patients, specifically in the areas of neonatal cardiac issues such as arrhythmias, innocent cardiac murmurs, pediatric echocardiographic imaging and innovations to pediatric heart disease.

The Concepts in Congenital Cardiac Care symposium will bring together leading medical experts from the Sacramento area to lead lectures, discuss case studies, hold interactive workshops and panel discussions, including:



Andrew N. Pelech – Professor of Pediatrics; Chief, Division of Pediatric Cardiology; Medical Director, Pediatric Heart Center at UC Davis Children’s Hospital.

Amy L. Rahm – Assistant Professor, Department of Surgery, Pediatric Heart Center at UC Davis Children’s Hospital.

Lance K. Shirai – Pediatric Cardiology, Department of Pediatrics at Kaiser Permanente Roseville.

Jessica K. Signoff – Assistant Professor, Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at UC Davis Children’s Hospital.

Jonathan “Yoni” Dayan – Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Pediatric Cardiologist at UC Davis Pediatric Heart Center.

Jeanny K. Park – Professor of Pediatrics, Pediatric Cardiologist, Director of Pediatric Arrhythmia Services and Pediatric Cardiac Electrophysiology at UC Davis Pediatric Heart Center.

Jay Yeh – Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Echo Laboratory Director, Pediatric Cardiologist at UC Davis Pediatric Heart Center.

“We are proud to host the UC Davis Pediatric Heart Center’s inaugural symposium, which will help elevate patient care for the pediatric cardiac population throughout the Sacramento region,” said Tamara Cole, practice manager at UC Davis Pediatric Heart Center. “Our goal is to equip health care providers with the tools needed to better evaluate a range of different cardiac issues affecting patients today.”

Event Registration

Registration is available at http://bit.ly/2iifWzL. Tuition is $175 for physicians and $125 or all others. UC Davis Health designates this live activity for CME – up to a maximum of 7.25 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™.

