Students can now earn a Master of Science in Hospitality Management Studies at Fairleigh Dickinson University's picturesque Wroxton College, situated on a 56-acre country estate just 90 minutes from London. The first degree program to be offered at Wroxton College, this program will equip students with the knowledge and skills to become leaders in the international hospitality field.

The 33-credit Master of Science in Hospitality Management Studies is structured to meet the educational needs of adult learners working as managers, entrepreneurs, educators or other professionals in the tourism and hospitality industry. The program is designed to provide a hospitality management education with an academically rigorous, yet flexible, program of study that meets the requirements for a professional master’s degree.

“The Master of Science in Hospitality Management Studies increases students’ analytical, managerial and leadership competencies and will provide graduates with the requisite preparation for career advancement in various hospitality professional areas,” says Dr. Joseph Tormey, director of FDU’s International School of Hospitality & Tourism Management.

The Master of Science in Hospitality Management Studies degree is part of the International School of Hospitality & Tourism Management. Ranked sixth among top hospitality programs in the U.S. by thebestschools.org and ranked 11th by CEOWorld.

“FDU’s International School of Hospitality and Tourism Management is one of the oldest and highest ranked hospitality schools in the United States and we are thrilled to continue our commitment to global education by offering a graduate program in such close proximity to the leading hospitality centers as well as the historic cities in Europe, allowing students to make valuable professional connections worldwide,” says FDU President Christopher A. Capuano.

Masters graduates from FDU’s International School of Hospitality and Tourism Management have a 90% job placement rate upon completion of the program and join a hospitality alumni network of nearly 3,000 graduates worldwide.

Registration is open for Fall 2018. More program information can be found here.

For questions regarding the program’s curriculum, please contact Dara Sanchez at 201-692-7276 or dara_r_sanchez(at)fdu.edu.

About Fairleigh Dickinson University

Devoted to the preparation of world citizens through global education, Fairleigh Dickinson is New Jersey's largest private university and features more than 100 liberal arts and professional degree programs, two international campuses, dozens of partnerships with internationally renowned institutions and special programs and status within the United Nations. For more information, visit http://www.fdu.edu.