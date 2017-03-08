Over 20 leaders of manufacturing were in attendance for the Roundtable discussion at Balluff on February 13th 2017. Governor Bevin was genuinely interested and completely engaged with how automation technologies can improve manufacturer's competitiveness in the state of Kentucky and across the country.

On Monday, February 13, 2017, Balluff, Inc. hosted a Manufacturing Roundtable event at their Independence, KY location. This event, attended from around the Commonwealth, included over 20 Kentucky manufacturing leaders, as well as government officials, such as Independence Mayor Chris Reinersman and Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin. The purpose of the Roundtable was to discuss the goals of local manufacturers and how the Governor's administration is working to support the success and growth of Kentucky manufacturing.

Workforce skills development, improving the overall image of the state of Kentucky, investments in engineering education and technical vocations, were on the minds of those in attendance. For the Governor, manufacturing is a strong component of his agenda, "It is my vision for Kentucky that we become the hub of excellence for engineering and manufacturing. There is no state that owns it right now. No state owns that the way Kentucky has the opportunity to do so." Governor Bevin intends to cut the red tape that many see as impeding growth for Kentucky manufacturing companies. Manufacturing leaders in attendance repeatedly emphasized support for investments in workforce development & vocational education. They see this as one of the most important components to bridging the Commonwealth's workforce skills gap.

As an automation technology provider, Balluff, Inc. supports & participates in manufacturing education programs through training experiences, providing student tours of their facility and donating automation equipment to technical labs & projects. "Governor Bevin was genuinely interested and completely engaged with how automation technologies can improve manufacturer's competitiveness in the state of Kentucky and across the country," stated Tony Canonaco, Balluff, Inc. President and CEO. "Our intent with this meeting was to have an open discussion about the concerns of local manufacturers and our opportunities for growth."

