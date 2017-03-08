Medix College of Healthcare, a leading provider of healthcare training, today announced that they have received 2-year accreditation approval from the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) Conjoint Accreditation Services for the Medical Laboratory Assistant/Technician program (MLA/T) located at the Toronto Campus. We hope to receive the same positive results at our other campuses.

This significant achievement was the result of a team of dedicated professionals working together to ensure quality assurance of one of the most popular healthcare programs which Medix currently offers. “This is a great milestone for Medix,” said Peter Dykstra, Vice President of Career College Group, which owns Medix College of Healthcare. “We are very pleased that the CMA Conjoint Accreditation Services has recognized the value of our MLA program. This accreditation approval is the result of our commitment to quality training for our students and will motivate us to continue achieving success.”

Medix College of Healthcare has been providing healthcare training in Ontario for 40 years. Medix is known for delivering programs such as Medical Laboratory Assistant/Technician and Intra-Oral Dental Assistant, which take students an average of one year to complete. “Medix is in a great position to provide appropriately trained graduates to meet the increasing demands of healthcare employers. We are definitely on our way to achieve our company’s goals for quality assurance and growth,” added Dykstra. The company has recently indicated plans to add new programs for the coming year to stay ahead of the employment curve.

About Career College Group

The Career College Group (CCG) is an Ontario-based educational training company which aims to supply leading Canadian industries with skilled qualified workers. For over 40 years, CCG has been providing industry leading diploma programs and has grown to become one of the leaders in Canadian vocational education with brands such as Medix College of Healthcare, Medix Online, and North American Trade Schools. For more information visit http://www.careercollegegroup.com

For more information please contact:

Peter Dykstra, Vice President Operations

Phone: (647) 220 8783 Email: pd(at)careercollegegroup.com