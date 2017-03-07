The Interdisciplinary Autoimmune Summit (IAS) the nation’s leading autoimmune conference and exhibition, today announced that it has received endorsement from the AGA Institute, the organization that runs the American Gastroenterological Association’s practice, research and educational programs. IAS is owned and produced by HMP Communications Holdings, LLC, a recognized leader in healthcare content and continuing medical education events.

IAS is the only event of its kind aimed at bringing together gastroenterologists and other health care specialists from across the autoimmune disease spectrum to collaborate, discuss, and debate emerging therapies for immune-mediated inflammatory disorders (IMIDs), such as Crohn’s Disease and Colitis, Inflammatory Bowel Disorder, Psoriasis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Spondyloarthritis, and other intestinal, joint and skin inflammatory diseases.

“IMIDs often require multispecialty engagement regarding diagnosis and treatment of complex chronic diseases,” said IAS co-chair Stephen B. Hanauer, MD, Clifford Joseph Barborka Professor of Medicine, Northwestern University and Medical Director of the Feinberg School of Medicine, Digestive Health Center. “IAS faculty spans the spectrum of IMIDs and provide a cross-cultural forum focusing on management of these disorders, requiring therapeutic monitoring and long-term care. We believe the AGA endorsement will help us better reach the gastroenterological specialty with the very latest research and information in this changing field.”

The AGA Institute joins other organizations and journals, including the National Psoriasis Foundation, the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association, the Coalition of Rheumatology Educators and The Dermatologist, that have endorsed the 2017 meeting, taking place March 24-26 at the New York Marriott Marquis.

About HMP Communications Holdings, LLC

HMP Communications Holdings, LLC (HMP), a collaborative formed by HMP Communications, LLC and the North American Center for Continuing Medical Education, LLC (NACCME), is a multi-channel leader in healthcare content and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces clinically relevant, evidence-based journals, events and accredited, continuing education for the healthcare community, across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include Consultant, the monthly, award-winning journal relied upon by primary care practitioners, Psych Congress, the nation's largest, independent mental health meeting, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpholdings.com.

About the AGA Institute

The American Gastroenterological Association is the trusted voice of the GI community. Founded in 1897, the AGA has grown to more than 16,000 members from around the globe who are involved in all aspects of the science, practice and advancement of gastroenterology. The AGA Institute administers the practice, research and educational programs of the organization. http://www.gastro.org.

