DIYMarketers.com Ivana Taylor Hosts Weekly #BizapaloozaChat “I encourage small business owners to visit #BizapaloozaChat and ask questions of our guest business experts to get ideas to obtain more customers, make more money and be more productive,” said Taylor.

DIYMarketers.com Ivana Taylor (@DIYMarketers) hosts a weekly Twitter chat, #BizapaloozaChat, providing small business owners with complimentary advice from high-profile business experts and leaders.

The Twitter chat session is held every Monday at 2 p.m. EST and spotlights a different small business influencer, celebrity or expert each week.

Taylor’s March13 guest is Mike Michalowicz (@MikeMichalowicz), author of Profit First, and Jeffrey Hayzlett (@JeffreyHayzlett), primetime TV and radio host, is scheduled for an upcoming session.

Past guests have included personal branding expert Leonard Kim (@LeonardKim), founder of Palo Alto Software, Tim Berry (@Tim Berry), social media expert and author, Neal Schaffer (@NealSchaffer) and founder of Goldmine and Nimble, Jon Ferrara (@JonFerrara).

“I love #BizapaloozaChat because of the relevant small business and ‘solopreneur’ topics, expert guests and the liveliness of the group,”‬ said Tim Berry, founder of Palo Alto Software.

“#BizapaloozaChat is like an online marketing session where you get to converse with big-name marketing gurus,” explained Charles Franklin (@creativedropout). “I've met people I never expected to.”‬

“My favorite weekly Twitter chat is #BizapaloozaChat‪ because of the excellent networking and idea sharing that occurs between small business advocates,” added Jason Michael (@Jason_Michael).‬

“People acknowledge my presence and engage with me on #BizapaloozaChat,” commented Gary McIntire (@garymcintire).

The #BizapaloozaChat runs on both Twitter and video, and according to the #Iconohash reporting platform, it recently ranked ninth out of 7,121 conversations in terms of participants and sixteenth in terms of the amplification of ideas and content.

“I encourage small business owners to visit #BizapaloozaChat and ask questions of our guest business experts to get ideas to obtain more customers, make more money and be more productive,” said Taylor. “This is a terrific opportunity for small business owners to engage with experts that they wouldn’t normally have the chance to interact with.”

About DIY Marketers

Ivana Taylor is the publisher of DIYMarketers.com a resource for entrepreneurs who want do less marketing and make more money. Taylor hosts a weekly Twitter chat session, #BizapaloozaChat for small business owners. Taylor is listed as one of the most influential people in small business by Dunn & Bradstreet, and in 2010 she ranked 21 out of 30,000 of Fast Company’s “Influential People on the Internet.” She is the book editor for Small Business Trends, a contributing author to AMEX Open Forum and has appeared on MSNBC.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/diymarketers

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DIYMarketers/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ivanastaylor/