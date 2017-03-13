Tickr Accelerates Momentum with the Acquisition of Market.Space

Tickr's acquisition of Market.Space will enhance its real-time business performance management platform “Tickr has tapped a need with some of the world’s biggest brands, and now it’s time for us to scale,” said Tyler Peppel, CEO, Tickr. “Market.Space is a natural complement to the Tickr platform, and has already started to accelerate our growth."

Tickr, the real-time performance tracking platform, today announced that it has acquired Market.Space, a company that provides visualizations of competitive data in real time, across a wide variety of online sources, including news, blogs, social media, video, apps, and more.

Tickr offers the most complete solution available for tracking brands, products, and people across the cloud, with a holistic and relevant view of real-time data from thousands of sources. Tickr’s open data platform unifies enterprise data streams from internal business-critical applications like web analytics, CRM, ERP, and marketing automation platforms, as well as external sources from social networks and financial markets to news, blogs, comments and more. Tickr enables enterprise managers from top brands and agencies like Marriott, Novartis, Gatorade, Nike, and Lego to gain a unified view of business performance, across brands, geographies, and products.

“Tickr has tapped a need with some of the world’s biggest brands, and now it’s time for us to scale,” said Tyler Peppel, CEO, Tickr. “We’re productizing what we've learned and it's exciting to be able to deliver our value to a much wider audience. Market.Space is a natural complement to the Tickr platform, and has already started to accelerate our growth.”

Market.Space helps companies follow competitors, clients, prospects, and portfolios with a full range of real-time competitive business data, in the form of visualizations and scheduled charts. The platform uses proprietary data science and machine learning to gather, filter, and visualize online media activity, and delivers customized results directly into cloud platforms like Slack, Hipchat, Google Docs and Office 365. The company has established a base of hundreds of business-to-business users, including leading brands like Avast, Glu Mobile, Lonely Planet, PayPal, Cadence and more.

“We designed Market.Space to solve many of the same problems that Tickr addresses, and have established a leadership position in highly targeted media tracking,” said Jason Beatty, CTO and Co-Founder, Market.Space, who will lead the engineering team at Tickr. “The timing is perfect and the market is already starting to respond to our combined offering.”

“Our mission is perfectly aligned with Market.Space – to provide a holistic, comprehensive view of business performance across multiple channels,” said David Dowling, Tickr Director of Sales. “Market.Space has quickly become an important part of Tickr's DNA. The unique platform capabilities will make our product even better, from increased relevance, targeting, and timeliness of results to a full range of competitive data delivered in real time.”

About Tickr

Ever wondered why you manage your brand, products and people with static documents like Excel, PowerPoint and PDFs while the world of information moved online and into the cloud?

We did too.

So we built the world’s first Performance Tracking Platform to unify all your data into one simple, cloud-based UI: Marketing, enterprise metrics, social, CRM and finance, all on one screen, in real time.

It’s a simple idea that we think has the potential to change how all businesses are managed.

In the process, we’ve built a stellar team and earned the confidence of some of the world’s leading brands. The Tickr platform is deployed across market-leading companies in Consumer Products, Pharma, Finance, and Manufacturing. And we’re just getting started.

Sign up for a demo today at http://www.tickr.com/request-demo/.