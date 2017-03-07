VBrick, the leader in enterprise video, today announced that it will host a live webinar on Wednesday, March 22nd at 11:00 ET in partnership with industry analyst firm, Frost & Sullivan, to unveil exclusive research that quantifies the key market drivers behind the impending massive video surge that employees are bringing into the workplace, and what organizations must to do prepare.

The webinar features digital media industry experts Mukul Krishna, Frost & Sullivan Global Director of Digital Media, and Anisha Vinny, Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst, Information & Communication Technologies, who will present analysis about the enterprise video opportunity, the technology challenges it creates, and how organizations can successfully harness video’s potential.

VBrick will host the webinar on its own Rev enterprise video platform, providing viewers with the added benefit of being able to experience Rev’s sleek, modern interface and experience for themselves. Using a feature unique to Rev, the Frost & Sullivan analysts in Houston, TX, and VBrick participants in Herndon, VA, will join the webcast remotely using Rev’s cloud-based video conferencing live streaming and recording capability.

The webinar is provided free of charge to the public; VBrick encourages anyone interested in learning more about the impending enterprise video technology wave to register here https://vbrick.com/index.php/webinar_frostsullivan/

Frost & Sullivan provides extensive coverage of the enterprise streaming video market place, each year publishing a comprehensive Global Enterprise Video Platforms Market report. Frost & Sullivan has twice honored VBrick by naming it as the industry market leader in its 2014 and 2015 reports.

Rev enables organizations to unleash the power of video to educate, inform and inspire employees anywhere and on any device. The platform’s ease of use increases engagement and adoption by delivering the same consumer-grade experience employees expect from their use of video and social media sites. Customers can stream high-quality live video webcasts and on-demand video across their own networks using Rev’s embedded eCDN capabilities, which ensure that video uses the least possible bandwidth.

