“This year, we’re excited to step up our focus on directed marketing and market expansion,” says NCE Chief Financial Officer and Vice President Greg Jaeger.

North Coast Engineering, a San Luis Obispo civil engineer, recently introduced the company’s new executive team. Veteran NCE engineers Greg Jaeger, Christy Gabler, and principal surveyor, John Sanders, assume leadership positions for the company, while outgoing president, Larry Werner shifts his focus to land development project for the firm. Founding engineer, Steven Sylvester, remains with the firm to provide mentorship and maintain quality control objectives meanwhile anticipating his retirement later this year.

“This year, we’re excited to step up our focus on directed marketing and market expansion,” says NCE Chief Financial Officer and Vice President Greg Jaeger. “Because our commitment to high quality work and service excellence have been engrained in the fabric of our company under the leadership of Steve and Larry, we’re now very well positioned to expand our client base and abilities, specifically in the design-build arena.”

The new executive team in place at North Coast Engineering is as follows:

Greg Jaeger, CFO and Vice President, has nearly three decades of experience in Civil Engineering, providing design and engineering services for a variety of residential, commercial, and industrial projects. Jaeger joined North Coast Engineering in 2004, and in addition to project management for several large-scale reconstruction and new land development jobs, Jaeger authored a 100-year flood analysis for a 650-mile large tributary area in the California city of Shandon.

Christy Gabler, COO and Vice President, has nearly 20 years of experience and leadership in all areas of Civil Engineering. Gabler has provided project management for the largest of North Coast Engineering’s projects to date, including her involvement in the 5-year entitlement process, civil design, and construction support for a 250 MW solar photovoltaic power plant and the entitlement, design and construction of a 322-site high-end RV resort. Gabler has also lead the firm in the field of storm water management with the preparation and successful completion of large-scale site erosion and sedimentation control plans through implementation and monitoring.

John Sanders, President and Principal Land Surveyor for North Coast Engineering, has nearly 40 years of experience in all aspects of land surveying, including boundary, ALTA, construction, aerial topographic control, and ground topographic surveys. In addition to supervision and training of field crews, boundary research and resolution, traverse adjustments, and mapping projects, Sanders is responsible for map checking services provided for various public agencies, and is well-trained in application of the Subdivision Map Act.

About North Coast Engineering

NCE provides infrastructure design for sewer, water, storm drain, and utility coordination, as well as surface design for grading, streets and parking lots. NCE provides storm drainage design, detention and retention systems to meet the latest storm water management regulations, hydrologic and hydraulic modeling for flood studies and water storage tank design, booster station and complete water system layout. For more information, visit http://www.northcoastengineering.com.

North Coast Engineering, Inc.

725 Creston Rd Ste B

Paso Robles, CA 93446

United States

(805) 239-3127

Press release by Access Publishing, a Paso Robles marketing agency, 806 9th St. #2D, Paso Robles, CA 93446.