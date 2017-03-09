Nearly 10 years ago, Las Vegas celebrated one of its most popular wedding dates, 7/7/7. To commemorate, Vegas Weddings is holding a photo contest for couples married on this date, and the winner will receive a complimentary vow-renewal ceremony. The contest launches today at 12 noon PST on the company’s Facebook page and has a two-week submission period followed by a 10-day voting period.

Vegas Weddings aims to “Recreate” the couple’s special day with beautiful and fun memories, and is giving away its Recreate Vow Renewal Package, a $699 value. Among the inclusions offered are a professional wedding planner, roundtrip limousine transportation, fresh floral, professional photographer with candid ceremony images and a professional videographer with DVD and live internet broadcast, to name a few. The complete Recreate Vow Renewal Package may be viewed at http://www.702wedding.com/best-place-elope-vegas.asp. The winning couple will have the choice to renew their vows at Vegas Weddings on 7/7/17 or 7/17/17.

The famed date, so popular for sequential numbers and the lucky 777, is already booking quickly for both weddings and vow renewals in the current year (7/7/17). Vegas Weddings consistently offers a variety of monthly specials for wedding bookings, and is currently in the midst of its “Spring Bling” promotion with a bonus floral special available with most wedding packages. Those who want to take part in the popular sequential date, whether marrying or renewing their vows, can enjoy Vegas Weddings’ popular Reserve-A-Date feature that allows couples to reserve their venue, date and time with the option of choosing their package later.

Eligible couples looking to enter the 10th anniversary vow renewal contest must submit a photo of the two of them through the website http://bit.ly/777vegasweddings by March 21, 2017. Through March 31, 2017, the public will then vote by “liking” their favorite photo for the chance to win. The winning couple will be announced on April 1, 2017. Couples must have been married on 7/7/7 and the winning couple will be required to show a copy of their marriage license. There is no purchase necessary to win. Complete rules are available at http://bit.ly/777rules.

Vegas Weddings

Award-winning Vegas Weddings is the premier wedding chapel in Las Vegas offering upscale and elegant weddings and vow renewals regardless of budget. The company recently celebrated its 15th anniversary and rang in the year with 2017 awards from The Knot Best of Weddings and Wedding Wire Couple’s Choice Awards. Vegas Weddings offers 10 wedding venues with an array of options from simple vow exchanges to 100-guest traditional chapel-style affairs. Its sister companies, Downtown Tux & Gown and Downtown Artistic Floral, expand the brand and offer guests a full-service experience. Vegas Weddings is proud to be a charter member of the Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce. For more information on Vegas Weddings, call 702-WEDDING (933-3464) or visit VegasWeddings.com and follow on social media at Facebook.com/VegasWeddings, Twitter.com/WeddingsVegas and Instagram.com/VegasWeddings.

Media Contact:

Aimee Stephens, Vegas Weddings

702.550.3915

aimee(at)vegasweddings(dot)com