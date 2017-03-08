Deploy Dedicated Servers Instantly with ServerMania Instant Bare-Metal

Clients had to choose between optimum power and immediate availability — with Instant Bare-Metal they can have both.

ServerMania, a leading provider of cloud and dedicated server hosting, has announced the introduction of Instant Bare-Metal, enterprise-grade bare metal servers that can be deployed in seconds.

Instant Bare-Metal combine the instant availability of cloud servers with the raw performance of bare metal. Instant Bare-Metal can be deployed immediately, and are the perfect option for infrastructure hosting clients who need immediate access to the most powerful servers.

ServerMania has selected its most popular dedicated server plans and made them available at the click of a button. The servers are ready and waiting in their racks, and with minimal configuration, can be lit up and made available to clients.

“For workloads that demand optimal processing power, IO, and memory allocation, you can’t beat a dedicated server,” explained ServerMania CEO, Kevin Blanchard, “But dedicated servers usually take time to configure and deploy. Clients had to choose between optimum power and immediate availability — with Instant Bare-Metal they can have both.”

Instant Bare-Metal are a perfect fit for a wide range of use cases. Software-as-a-Service businesses with I/O intensive operations depend on the ability to scale quickly. With Instant Bare-Metal, they can immediately deploy dedicated servers capable of supporting the most demanding workloads. Other scenarios that are a perfect fit for Instant Bare-Metal include the fintech sector, where immediate access to high-performance computing infrastructure is essential; and real-time big data analytics workloads, which benefit from access to the fastest I/O and uncompromised processing power.

ServerMania offers a comprehensive range of bare metal and cloud hosting options, including dedicated servers, public and private cloud hosting, and colocation.

About ServerMania: Since it was founded in 2002, ServerMania has always strived to provide its clients with enterprise-level service at an unbeatable cost. ServerMania offers a wide range of fully customizable dedicated, hybrid, cloud, VPS and colocation hosting services. All ServerMania clients enjoy a 100% uptime SLA and are assisted by a 24/7 rapid response team — one with some of the best response times in the industry. ServerMania also carries out regular surveys to ensure complete customer satisfaction and care. For more information, visit http://www.servermania.com.