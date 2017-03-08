AssuredPartners Appoints Stan Kinnett II as General Counsel

Stan has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to AssuredPartners since our inception and has been instrumental in the execution of our acquisition strategy. said AssuredPartners Chairman and CEO Jim Henderson.

AssuredPartners, Inc. today announced that Stan Kinnett II has been named General Counsel, Executive Vice President and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Kinnett will now have chief responsibility for all aspects of the legal department, including continued oversight of the Company’s legal process on acquisitions, and will report directly to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jim Henderson.

Mr. Henderson commented: “Stan has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to AssuredPartners since our inception and has been instrumental in the execution of our acquisition strategy. His in-depth understanding of our business and consistent willingness to embrace new challenges will be great assets as he assumes the responsibilities of General Counsel and works with our executive team to achieve our objectives.”

Stan Kinnett joined AssuredPartners as Chief Corporate Counsel when the Company started in 2011. Under his leadership, the corporate legal department closed more than 170 acquisitions, multiple debt refinancing transactions, and equity offerings to hundreds of employees. Stan has been a practicing corporate attorney since 2005 and in-house counsel in the insurance brokerage industry since 2008. He is also a licensed property and casualty insurance agent and an Accredited Adviser in Insurance (AAI).

ABOUT ASSUREDPARTNERS, INC

Headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida and led by Jim Henderson and Tom Riley, AssuredPartners, Inc. acquires and invests in insurance brokerage businesses (property and casualty, employee benefits, surety and MGU’s) across the United States and in London. From its founding in March of 2011, AssuredPartners has grown to over $670 million in annualized revenue and continues to be one of the fastest growing insurance brokerage firms in the United States* with over 180 offices in 30 states, Canada and London. Since 2011, AssuredPartners has acquired more than 160 insurance agencies. For more information, please contact Dean Curtis, CFO, at 407.708.0031 or dcurtis(at)assuredptr(dot)com, or visit http://www.assuredpartners.com.

*As ranked by Business Insurance in the July 18, 2016 edition, featuring the “100 largest brokers of U.S. business.”