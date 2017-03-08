We are excited to have Guy Davant, a renowned NERC compliance expert, join the Certrec team. His regulatory expertise and operations experience will greatly assist our compliance clients. – Ted Enos, President of Certrec.

Certrec, a leading regulatory compliance provider for NERC and FERC compliance, announced today that Guy Davant, a noted engineering, regulatory affairs, and compliance expert has joined its Office of NERC Compliance practice.

“We are excited to have Guy Davant join Certrec,” says Ted Enos, President of Certrec. “Guy is known throughout the regulatory community for his broad industry knowledge, engineering, regulatory affairs, and compliance experience. He joins us at an important time in the power industry when many generators are juggling a variety of energy sources, changing technology, workforce retirements, cyber security challenges, and a dynamic NERC regulatory environment.”

“Guy’s experience adds to the Certrec team that continues to grow. Guy is an asset to the services team with a solid understanding of engineering, operations, and regulatory affairs,” says Bob Biggs, Certrec’s Office of NERC Compliance Services Director.

Mr. Davant has held various supervisory and oversight positions at Grand Gulf Nuclear Station (GGNS), River Bend Station (RBS), Echelon, Entergy Operations, Inc.’s nuclear headquarters, and DOE’s Savannah River Technology Center (SRTC). Guy was responsible for providing and managing resources to address regulatory and licensing issues in support of operation, maintenance, and refueling of a corporate fleet of nuclear facilities. Activities have included developing, submitting, and negotiating license amendment requests (LARs), ASME Code relief requests, and other regulatory-based items.

He has also been involved in various activities pertaining to New Nuclear projects, including being an integral part of the team that developed the Combined Operating License Application (COLA) for GGNS Unit 3 and later, providing consulting support for Dominion’s North Anna Unit 3 COLA. As an active participant on the NEI New Plant Construction Inspection Program Task Force, working with the NRC developed industry guideline NEI 08-01, Industry Guideline for the ITAAC Closure Process under 10 CFR Part 52.

Mr. Davant is a Registered Professional Engineer licensed in the state of Mississippi.

“Certrec’s experienced team supports a variety of clients including wind, solar, fossil, and nuclear power generators,” says Davant. “I consider Certrec a premier leader in providing regulatory services and support.”

CERTREC

Founded in 1988, Certrec is an engineering and technology based organization providing regulatory support services in the electric power industry. With over 1200 cumulative years of direct industry experience (including wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil), Certrec has developed exceptional capabilities to support regulatory activities emanating from regulatory entities such as the North American Electric Reliability Corporation and Regional Entities (NERC), the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and other regulatory agencies. Certrec's Office of NERC Compliance (ONC), Office of Licensing and Compliance (OLC), Office of Assessment and Recovery (OAR), and Office of New Plant (ONP) services are used by utilities and entities across the United States to help manage the regulatory process to their advantage.