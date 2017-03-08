The Ecosystem Integrity Fund, a top-ranked venture capital firm specializing in sustainability and known by its flagship fund as EIF, today announced that it has received the prestigious ImpactAssets 50 (IA 50) designation given to select private investment firms that deliver social and environmental impact as well as financial returns.

“EIF is honored to be included on the IA 50 list for a third consecutive year,” said James Everett, EIF co-founder and investment team head. “We sincerely appreciate this recognition of our work and applaud ImpactAssets for its efforts to catalyze investment in social and environmental change.”

The IA 50 is the only free, public, searchable database of outstanding impact investing fund managers. In order to be considered for the IA 50 2016, fund managers needed to have at least $10M in assets under management, more than 3 years of experience as a firm with impact investing and documented social and/or environmental impact, as well as accept investment from U.S.-based investors.

ImpactAssets is a nonprofit financial services firm that increases the flow of capital into investments that deliver financial, social, and environmental returns. ImpactAssets’ donor advised fund (The Giving Fund), Impact Investment Notes, and field building initiatives enable philanthropists, other asset owners, and their wealth advisors to advance social or environmental change through investment.

About Ecosystem Integrity Fund (EIF)

The Ecosystem Integrity Fund was founded in 2010 and is a venture capital firm that takes a systems-based approach to sustainability and the identification of investment opportunities. The firm is known by its flagship fund as EIF and through its funds seeks to invest in companies that contribute to environmental sustainability. EIF holds the prestigious ImpactAssets 50 designation.

The firm is based in San Francisco, with offices in New York.