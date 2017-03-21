“Many transportation companies have historically offered car insurance for drivers with full coverage once the meter begins, not on the way to pick up the customer or the return trip after drop off,” says Todd Thomas, State Farm agent in San Luis Obispo.

When a customer takes advantage of Uber or Lyft transportation services, chances are they haven’t given too much thought to what kind of car insurance is covering the driver, vehicle, and passenger. With the birth and rapid expansion of Transportation Network Companies, a new car insurance coverage was needed to mitigate the new risks facing the estimated half million drivers using their personal vehicles to transport customers.

“Many transportation companies have historically offered car insurance for drivers with full coverage once the meter begins, not on the way to pick up the customer or the return trip after drop off,” says Todd Thomas, State Farm agent in San Luis Obispo. “On the flip side, traditional personal auto policies aren’t designed to extend coverage for when you’re transporting passengers for hire. We were in new territory, and were one of the first companies to offer Transportation Network Company Driver Coverage for the growing number of TNC drivers in California.”

The new car insurance offering enables policy holders to have their personal auto policy fill in the coverage gaps left by TNC-provided insurance. State Farm Transportation Network Company Driver Coverage provides drivers with the same full liability coverage limits of their personal auto policies, even when "available for hire."

"We understand that adapting and innovating to our customers' changing needs is part of the service we offer," says Thomas. "This product is an example of our commitment to our customers and provides them the coverage and peace of mind they need when using their personal cars to provide TNC services."

