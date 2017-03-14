Mestel & Company, a leading national attorney placement firm established in 1987, has announced the appointment of Executive Director, Stacey Rosenfeld, Esq. who will specialize in the placement of partners, development of attorney groups, and facilitation of law firm mergers for the New York region.

Stacey has more than 20 years of experience in legal search, specializing in working with partners, groups, and mergers. Most recently, she was a successful attorney search and placement professional. Throughout her career, she has built an extensive network of legal professionals and a proven track record of placing partners and practice groups at some of the nation’s most elite law firms. Stacey earned her J.D. from Brooklyn Law School and her B.A. in English from the State University of New York at Albany.

“Stacey not only brings a wealth of knowledge and a deep understanding of the legal profession, but also passion and enthusiasm,” said Joan Davison, CEO and President. “We are excited to have Stacey join our exceptional team of industry-recognized placement consultants, who are dedicated to candor, integrity, and the highest quality of service. For nearly 30 years, our company has developed the careers of attorneys, built best in class legal teams, and effectuated law firm mergers. At Mestel, it’s who you know.”

About Mestel & Company

Mestel & Company, a leading national attorney placement company established in 1987, specializes in assisting the careers of individual associates, partners and in-house counsel as well as effectuating the movement of legal teams and law firm mergers. Our experienced recruiters have first-hand knowledge of the practices and cultures of law firms and in-house legal departments, making us the acknowledged leader in our field. Mestel & Company is only 100% employee owned company in the attorney placement industry, ensuring that each of our recruiters, as an owner, provides best in class service and is committed to the needs and sensitivity of our attorneys. For more information, visit http://www.mestel.com or follow us on Twitter @Mestel.