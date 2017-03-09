Nonprofit Trusted Source of Non-Commercial Health Information "Today the insurance company rep has more influence than a doctor. That’s a sad statement," said Dr. Klatz, President of the A4M.

The time has come for a major overhaul of the American healthcare system. "While Obamacare had some noble intentions, Obamacare and politicians have driven medicine into a constant state of disarray. It’s time for medical leaders such as the A4M to voice their opinion," asserts Dr. Ronald Klatz.

Dr. Ronald Klatz, M.D., D.O., physician-founder of the American Academy for Antiaging Medicine and patentholder of over 30 medical innovations stated, “Physicians must resume control of patient care. Today the insurance company rep has more influence than a doctor. That’s a sad statement. It is necessary to have a plan that restores authority to highly experienced, regulated and educated medical professionals. We should focus on effective, preventative healthcare to extend quality of life and increase longevity, and simply bring back common sense to medicine.”

The following 10 point, low cost, high tech healthcare, wellness, and Anti-aging plan could save American Tax Payers over One Trillion Dollars over the next 7 years:

Point One: Point of Care (POC) Laboratory Testing. Defined as testing at/near the site of patient care. The goal of POCT is to allow more rapid and effective diagnosis and triage, leading to improved patient outcomes, reduced morbidity and mortality, and slashed costs.

Point Two: Biomarkers of Aging and Health Measurement. Billions of healthcare dollars are wasted on diseases that can be detected and treated early or prior to occurrence: heart disease and stroke, cancer, and Type 2 diabetes.

Point Three: Free Biannual Comprehensive Metabolic Testing. These tests may slash Type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome costs by 20%. This is significant given that Metabolic Syndrome is a primary cause of cardiovascular disease (CVD).

Point Four: 24/7 Telemedicine Consultation Access. The improvements generated from the use of telemedicine are vast. Telemedicine provides access to medical professionals for residents of remote areas and people with limited mobility, unclogs emergency rooms from non-emergency patients, and creates jobs for people who are only able to work via telecommuting.

Point Five: Aging Intervention Drugs. Six major diseases are having an enormous impact on the 65+ population: chronic lung disease, ischemic heart disease, stroke, lung cancer, pneumonia, and gastrointestinal illness.

Point Six: Stem Cells and Nanotechnology Access. These biomedical technologies offer exciting potential for significant improvement and/or cures for previously incurable conditions, such as stroke, cancers, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, ALS, paraplegia, and other crippling neuromuscular disorders.

Point Seven: Personalized Genetic Testing and Nutrigenomics. Making these resources widely accessible allows for prospective identification of major disease processes including heart disease, cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, etc., such that appropriate interventions may be deployed at the earliest stage possible, providing the best chance for recovery and less invasive and more cost effective treatment options.

Point Eight: Free/Subsidized Access to Gym, Spa, Metabolic Detoxification, and Physical Rehabilitation Facilities. Without question, obesity is costing the United States billions upon billions of dollars to combat all of its resulting diseases and conditions.

Point Nine: Online Electronic Database on Aging Intervention & Free Medical Education Resources. By promoting practitioner and patient education, an improved paradigm is created in which physicians keep current on new technologies and patients questions and form a collaborative relationship with their medical caretakers. This increased education on both sides of the healthcare relationship will provide more accountability and communication.

Point Ten: World Center for Anti-Aging Medicine. A center of excellence to extend quality of life into the later years of the average lifespan is necessary for reducing costs and improving living. One centralized research facility dedicated to this specific mission is necessary to focus adequate attention on this vital scientific arena.

While prior administrations have failed to properly consider the value of shifting from a “disease based” healthcare model to an advanced preventative based, cost-saving platform, the new administration has an opportunity to change course. Elected leadership should implement this comprehensive plan immediately to reduce skyrocketing costs and improve the quality of all our lives. The new Health and Human Services (HHS) administration must help Americans get true, proven preventative care and encourage healthier lifestyles. This is the time for real solutions.

As Dr. Klatz states, "We already have the technology to live a quality, healthy, productive, youthful 100 years- plus. Now let’s do it!”

The American Academy of Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine, the A4M, is headquartered in Chicago, IL. Established in 1991, the A4M now represents over 26,000 physician members in 120 countries. The A4M provides continuing education to physicians, as well as specialized training programs, and a board certification. More information at http://www.WorldHealth.net.

Vince Liguori is a dedicated journalist and financial professional specializing in healthcare issues.

Vince can be reached at eloanpro1(at)gmail.com