Modjeski and Masters Selected for NCDOT Projects

Modjeski and Masters, a nationwide leader in the design, inspection, and rehabilitation of all bridge types, including long-span and movable structures, today announced its selection for two projects with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

The first selection was the NCDOT Movable Bridge On-Call Contract. This latest selection marks the fourth consecutive award of this contract to Modjeski and Masters. As part of this contract, Modjeski and Masters provides engineering services to assist NCDOT with any on-call tasks they may need in their movable bridge inventory. These tasks include, but are not limited to: inspection, analysis, design and contract engineering inspection of NCDOT movable span structures and will include electrical, mechanical and structural work. Generally, Modjeski and Masters’ work will be associated with bridge system inspections, repairs, rehabilitations and upgrades, as well as troubleshooting as needed.

“We are very pleased with this opportunity to continue our partnership with the NCDOT,” said Kevin Johns, Senior Associate and Movable Bridge Business Unit Director for Modjeski and Masters. “Dating back to the 1976 design of the Isabel Holmes Bascule Bridge to the current decade long continuously active limited service agreements, our personnel have developed a deep understanding of the work, facilities, and needs of the NCDOT, which allows us to hit the ground running without any learning curve.”

The second NCDOT project involves an emergency bridge replacement. Modjeski and Masters will serve as the bridge design sub-consultant on an Express Design-Build Team. This work is part of the NCDOT’s ongoing efforts to repair and replace damaged bridges and highways in numerous communities across eastern and central North Carolina still recovering from the damage caused by Hurricane Matthew.

NCDOT uses a project delivery method known as “Express Design Build” to quickly procure a design-builder and to rapidly design and construct small, simple, low-risk style projects. As the bridge design sub-consultant, Modjeski and Masters will support the replacement of S.R. 1101 over Ranyor Mill Branch in Wayne County, North Carolina. The existing bridge approach was washed out during Hurricane Matthew and a replacement bridge will be designed and built. Modjeski and Masters’ Raleigh, North Carolina office, opened in June 2016, will be integral in performing this work, as well as continuing the expansion of the firm’s work portfolio in the North Carolina region.

“We have a long history of working closely with the North Carolina Department of Transportation in all facets of bridge engineering” said Mike Britt, President of Modjeski and Masters. “With this being our fourth consecutive Movable Bridge On-Call contract, opening a new office in the state just last year, and now working with the Emergency Express Design-Build Bridge replacement team, we are excited to continue connecting communities with efficient, innovative engineering.”

“Living and working in this community, we saw the effects of Hurricane Matthew first hand,” said Jason Doughty, Associate and lead of the Raleigh office for Modjeski and Masters. “Working as the bridge design sub-consultant for an Emergency Express Design-Build team gives us the opportunity to help the communities we live in and care about.”

