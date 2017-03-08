I have been using JetEx Logistics LLC for many years now. Their services are great, they're on time, efficient and the staff is very courteous. Highly recommended.

With increasing competition in the Third Party Logistics industry, Dallas-based LTL company, JetEx Logistics recently announced that they will be expanding their services to include more local deliveries than ever before. While having honed their Truckload (TL) and Less-than-Truckload (LTL) delivery across the country and internationally, JetEx now looks to dominate deliveries across town as well.

Companies today are consistently moving product small distances in both large and small quantities, both due to the positive effects of our slowly improving economy as well as the Ship-to-Store feature that many customers now love to utilize. JetEx Logistics guarantees same day delivery service whether your company needs to move a box or a truckload of merchandise.

When asked what makes JetEx stand out above other TPL companies, customers gave many reasons for their loyalty. The JetEx qualities that are most-loved by customers are their dependability, courteousness, and ability to consistently meet deadlines. The fact that they put performance ahead of empty promises resonates loudly with companies everywhere.

With the latest technology already implemented in the form of their LTL Freight Rater System, JetEx is able to provide precise and continual monitoring of every shipment in their care, which was another big plus pointed out by their customers. Local customers love doing business with JetEx because they handle last minute deliveries with ease. JetEx also offers free quotes for all of their shipment services.

About: JetEx Logistics provides transportation, distribution and shipping services as an asset based TPL provider with strategically located offices in Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston. With over two decades of experience, JetEx Logistics works with an extensive network of domestic and international partners to give customers access to air, ground, rail, ocean and intermodal shipping as well as warehousing services. Across the country, around the world, or around town, JetEx is a one-stop provider for all of your shipping needs.