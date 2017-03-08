“This new website positions our products and services based on company size and needs in their respective industries,” said Mike Carrosquilla, SVP of Commercial Services for RCN

RCN Business, a communications provider delivering network solutions for voice, data and video, today announced the launch of a new website that will showcase its award-winning business solutions in one place with a clean, easy-to-use, mobile friendly interface.

The new site, http://www.rcn.com/business, showcases the companies many business related products and services in an easy to use and understand format. In addition, the new site includes easy access to customer account information, webmail and phone management systems. Also included is a comprehensive support center with guides that explain RCN Business’ products, and introduces an easy search function for prospects to gather insights into a specific topic that can help their business.

“This new website positions our products and services based on company size and needs in their respective industries,” said Mike Carrosquilla, SVP of Commercial Services for RCN. “It was our goal to not only align our product offerings with our business segments, but to give prospects and customers the ability to easily find relevant content, along with best practices to help them improve productivity and ultimately profitability.”

Also new is the events center, listing the events where industry peers and business partners can find RCN Business representatives throughout the year. The updated ‘Insights & News’ tab gives RCN Business customers an added resource to get the most out of their services. Small business owners through enterprise CIOs can glean the latest trends and best practices for business communications via industry blog posts, eBooks, whitepapers on hot button topics such as Network Security and Disaster Recovery, and customer case studies including the Citi Open Tournament and the Lehigh Valley International Airport.

To learn more and to see the new website please visit: h ttp://http://www.rcn.com/business/. For a free consultation on RCN Business solutions please fill out this form or contact us by calling 877-726-7000.

