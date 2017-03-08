As a major provider of home care services to seniors across the United States, we have many great stories to share. We look forward to advancing our communications function with the guidance and expertise of SPRYTE.

SPRYTE Communications has been selected as public relations agency-of-record by Griswold Home Care, one of the leading home care companies in the country. Griswold with headquarters in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, has more than 200 privately held and company-owned offices in 33 states, and is celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2017.

The relationship aligns closely with the mission of SPRYTE, previously known as Simon Public Relations, to counsel healthcare clients on their communications strategies based on business goals.

“As a major provider of home care services to seniors across the United States, we have many great stories to share,” said Matt Murphy, CEO of Griswold Home Care. “We look forward to advancing our communications function with the guidance and expertise of SPRYTE.”

Before it rebranded as SPRYTE in January of this year, Simon PR served prominent health systems, pharmaceutical companies, research institutes, physician practices and hospice, and palliative medicine and homecare providers for 26 years. The firm has won more than 75 peer-reviewed industry awards.

“We are delighted to be working with one of the leaders in the home care industry with a 35-year history of compassionate care,” said Lisa Simon, CEO, SPRYTE Communications. “SPRYTE will be leveraging a proven brand that’s known for excellence and empathy.”

About Griswold Home Care

With more than 200 locations in 33 states, Griswold Home Care is one of the country's top home care agencies for seniors, providing compassionate care 24/7 to its clients. Its mission is to help adults remain in their homes and maintain quality of life despite advanced age or onset of illness, through services including companion care, home services, personal care, and respite care. Founded by the late Jean Griswold, the company is celebrating 35 years and has maintained its founder's profound sense of empathy for older and disabled adults and those living with chronic conditions. For more information, visit http://www.GriswoldHomeCare.com, or call 215-402-0200.

About SPRYTE Communications

SPRYTE Communications specializes in healthcare and industries touched by healthcare. Its seasoned team of professionals have years of institutional and agency healthcare experience. SPRYTE actively seeks bright new opportunities with provider organizations, pharmaceutical companies, health insurers, foundations, health advocacy groups, healthcare associations, healthcare law firms, social service agencies, healthcare educators and government. The firm is known for its creativity, tenacity and drive in the areas of media relations, reputation management, public affairs, referral marketing and digital content and social marketing. For additional information, visit http://www.sprytecom.com or contact Gary Frisch at gfrisch(at)sprytecopm9dot)com or (215) 545-4715 ext. 25.