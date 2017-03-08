SAE is excited about supporting the development of the Next Generation Combat Vehicle through its recently organized Defense Automotive Technologies Consortium. - Dave Porreca, Executive Director of DATC

The Next Generation Combat Vehicle Prototype (NGCV) - US Army TARDEC is seeking to collaborate with a team comprised of innovative engineering organizations from industry, academia and defense communities, to create the Army's next generation ground combat vehicle. The NGCV prototyping effort is a multimillion dollar and multi-year project focused on the design and integration of component technologies into a prototype combat vehicle platform. Solicitation of this effort will be made through the Detroit Arsenal Automotive Other Transaction Agreement (DA2 OTA), managed by the Defense Automotive Technologies Consortium (DATC), US ARMY TARDEC, and Army Contracting Command - Warren.

Dave Porreca, Executive Director of DATC, an affiliate of SAE ITC (Industry Technologies Consortia) states, “SAE has a long history of supporting the U.S. Army and the Department of Defense. The technology the Army depends on has come a long way since SAE designed the first Standardized truck- Liberty Truck, exactly one hundred years ago, but the mission remains the same- provide the military with the best technology available. SAE is excited about supporting the development of the Next Generation Combat Vehicle through its recently organized Defense Automotive Technologies Consortium.”

The Army is looking to collaborate with a team comprised of innovative engineering organizations from industry, academia and defense communities. DATC anticipates a Request for White Paper (RWP) to be released to DATC members that is expected to result in a Project Award to a single team. DATC members will self-organize teams and identify a Lead Member to assemble and submit the team's proposal. The Lead Member will collaborate and coordinate with the team's subject matter experts and the TARDEC NGCV leadership regarding the project.

There will be a briefing on Wednesday, March 29 from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Macomb Community College, South Campus, Building K regarding the Next Generation Combat Vehicle (NGCV) Prototype. To register for the March 29 Industry Day from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Macomb Community College, please use this link: Mar29DATCIndustryDay.

The March 29 Industry Day is open to all interested organizations. However, only DATC member organizations are eligible to participate in the NGCV solicitation (RWP).

DATC membership is open to all organizations, non-traditional and traditional defense contractors, meeting following criteria:



Must possess technology expertise in one or more of the eight identified technology objective areas (technology objective areas can be viewed at: http://datc.saeitc.org/)

May not be on Department of Defense suspended or debarred contractor list

DATC membership dues are $1,000 per year. To download a DATC membership application go to: http://datc.saeitc.org/membership/

For more details regarding DATC, please plan to attend the upcoming March 22 DATC Membership Recruitment Workshop. For information on how to participate in person or virtually, please visit the DATC events website: http://datc.saeitc.org/events/

For additional questions, please feel free to contact Mr. David Porreca at dabid(dot)porreca(at)sae-itc(dot)org.

DATC is an affiliate of SAE ITC (Industry Technologies Consortia). The SAE ITC team specializes in establishing and managing consortia by providing proven processes, tools and resources. ITC enables public, private, academic and government organizations to connect and collaborate in neutral, pre-competitive forums thus empowering the setting and implementation of strategic business improvements in highly engineered industries globally.

SAE ITC is an affiliate of SAE International. SAE International is a global association committed to being the ultimate knowledge source for the engineering profession. By uniting over 127,000 engineers and technical experts, we drive knowledge and expertise across a broad spectrum of industries. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including programs like A World in Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™.

The views and conclusions contained herein are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as necessarily representing the official policies or endorsements, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Government.