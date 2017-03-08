Ellsworth Adhesives

Ellsworth Adhesives, a global distributor of adhesives, specialty chemicals, and dispensing equipment, is pleased to announce that the Henkel 2016 Sales Pro of the Year was awarded to their Engineering Sales Representative (ESR), Ken McIntosh.

This award is given to Henkel distributor sellers who demonstrate top sales growth, focus on emerging markets, and exhibit exceptional performance in the sale of Henkel industrial products. This outstanding achievement speaks to dedication, customer service excellence, and technical expertise.

Jay Richardson, Ellsworth Adhesives’ Vice President of Sales – ESR Group North America, commented, “We are honored to have Ken receive this distinguished award from Henkel. The award highlights Ken’s technical expertise, leadership, and professionalism; as well as Ellsworth Adhesives’ commitment to our customers and partners.”

“It’s wonderful to see Ken was nominated and become Sales Pro of the Year,” said Eileen Ahearn, National Distribution Account Manager of Henkel Adhesive Technologies for North America. “It’s a great honor for Ken and it really shows his dedication to working with Henkel and helping to drive the Henkel Loctite® brand while making sure his customers achieve their goals as well.”

Ellsworth Adhesives has developed a reputation within the industry for providing excellence in distribution coupled with the most comprehensive level of technical expertise available. To learn more, visit http://www.ellsworth.com.

About Ellsworth Adhesives

Ellsworth Adhesives is a distributor and a value-added supplier of adhesives, sealants, coatings, encapsulants, tapes, releases, lubricants, and equipment from leading international manufacturers. Ellsworth Adhesives’ Engineering Sales Representatives have years of hands-on engineering skills and experience who assist with material and equipment selection, product testing, and process requirements and excel in designing, managing, customizing manufacturing projects and varying industrial applications.

Ellsworth Adhesives operates sales offices and warehouses in the United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Brazil, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, India, Taiwan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, and Thailand. Ellsworth Adhesives can be contacted directly at 1-800-888-0698 or by visiting http://www.ellsworth.com.

Henkel in North America

Henkel markets a wide range of well-known consumer and industrial brands in North America, including Dial® soaps, Purex® laundry detergents, Right Guard® antiperspirants, got2b® hair gels, and Loctite® adhesives. Visit http://www.henkel-northamerica.com for more information.

About Henkel

Henkel operates worldwide with leading brands and technologies in three business areas:

Laundry & Home Care, Beauty Care and Adhesive Technologies. Founded in 1876, Henkel holds globally leading market positions both in the consumer and industrial businesses with well-known brands such as Persil, Schwarzkopf and Loctite. Henkel employs almost 50,000 people and reported sales of $20.1 billion and adjusted operating profit of $3.2 billion in fiscal 2015. Henkel’s preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX.