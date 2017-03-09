Vista Analytics Adds Chief Data Scientist

Vista Analytics welcomes Chief Data Scientist Dr. Xuning (Michael) Tang as Partner. An expert in the field of data science, Dr. Tang will aid Vista Analytics in building a variety of advanced analytics solutions using machine learning, natural language processing, network analysis, and AWS cloud computing to further the field of eDiscovery.

Since opening in 2016, Vista Analytics has been expanding its team to include Ph.D.-caliber researchers and analysts to help create innovations beyond existing technologies in eDiscovery. Dr. Tang’s work will encompass artificial intelligence and machine learning, relational database analytics, and custom programming to create high-performance systems for legal eDiscovery that will reduce the time and costs associated with data analysis.

Prior to joining Vista Analytics, Dr. Tang worked on fraud detection solutions as an economist with Fannie Mae. Previously, he served as manager for Deloitte Advisory where he contributed to multiple advanced analytics projects related to anomaly detection, eDiscovery and predictive modeling in the automobile, hospitality and financial industries. He also worked for Siemens Corporate Research in the area of semantic-based knowledge management.

Dr. Tang received his Ph.D. from Drexel University in the College of Computing and Informatics in 2013. He filed one patent, two inventions, and published more than 30 peer-reviewed research papers in top computer science journals and international conferences including IEEE and ACM Transactions, International Journal of Electronic Commerce, JASIST, and CIKM. He also served as associate editor and reviewer for multiple flagship journals in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. A number of his articles can be found on the Vista Analytics website.

About Vista Analytics

Since opening its doors, Vista Analytics has been expanding its team to include world-class talent comprised of Ph.D. caliber researchers and analysts. The company is located at 1333 H Street, N.W., Suite 600W, Washington, D.C. 20005. Vista Analytics can be reached at (202) 808-2286 or through its website, http://www.vista-analytics.com.