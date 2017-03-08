Carle Place Interns at the Holiday Inn Westbury What we did not expect is that they would move us in the manner in which they did.

Every year, the Holiday Inn Westbury – Long Island, a full-service hotel located in the heart of Nassau County, hosts a community fundraising event for a local organization of its choice. In the past, they have supported and hosted events in honor of the Wounded Warrior Project and Angela’s House. This year, they were approached by Kelsey Jacobsen, a Career Consultant working with Career and Employment Options, Inc. (CEO) and Carle Place High School, regarding starting an internship program at their hotel. CEO provides transitional service to students with disabilities through internships at local businesses and organizations, and through life skills classes in their school.

In November 2016, the Holiday Inn Westbury welcomed a group of Carle Place High School seniors as their interns for the next two months. The interns and their supervising aides worked with various departments throughout the Hotel, both individually and in groups. They assisted with cleaning the hallways, folding towels, maintaining important files and folders, decorating the lobby for the holidays, and best practices for inspecting guest rooms according to brand standards. The Hotel’s management team hosted training classes for the interns, similar to what their new-hires experience, where they learned about the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), the Holiday Inn brand, and being “brand-hearted.”

The Holiday Inn Westbury – Long Island’s owners, Mr. and Mrs. Halperin, embraced the internship program and treated the interns to some of the same benefits that the hotel’s employees receive during the holidays. For Thanksgiving, each intern received a frozen turkey to take home to their families to be used for Thanksgiving dinner. For Christmas, the interns and their families were invited to join the rest of the staff for Breakfast with Santa, where each intern and their siblings had the change to meet and take photos with Santa, and each received a present for the holiday.

At the end of their internship, the Hotel staff presented them with Certificates of Completion and an internship graduation breakfast. “Working with kids in the local community is a great honor & privilege for our entire team,” said the Hotel’s General Manager, Franklin Manchester. “Getting to know the kids, and seeing their progress was rewarding for our entire team. Our goal was to ensure they walked away with a new skill set and unique experience. What we did not expect is that they would move us in the manner in which they did. Assisting others brings a great joy to all of us, and it again confirms why we chose to be in the hospitality industry.”

