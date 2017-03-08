Custom Air Products & Services, Inc. Exceed Expectations in Service

Deatherage & Loya At CAPS we have a strong desire to exceed expectations as we continue to focus on the successful growth of our Service Division,” commented CAPS CEO Taylor Norris.

Custom Air Products & Services, Inc. (CAPS), a leading commercial and industrial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) company based in Houston, Texas (US) recently announced the appointment of Michael Deatherage as Industrial/Commercial Service Manager.

Since 2003, CAPS Service Division has proven to provide consistent service, preventive maintenance, and repairs to HVAC equipment in industrial, commercial and offshore industries throughout the United States and abroad. Successful growth lends itself to exciting challenges that can only be complimented by seasoned leadership, naming Michael Deatherage as the Industrial/Commercial Service Manager puts him in a prime position to lead the challenge.

Michael’s HVAC education and career started over 40 years ago along with a proven track record in the service industry for being a solutions man. With an attitude of servitude, Michael believes that a customer’s solution is always in reach. Michael boasts that “CAPS is the solution to assisting his customers in preventing and avoiding unnecessary downtime.” The initial purchase of HVAC equipment is usually a major concern to most companies and rightly so. But to Deatherage, the major concern is maximizing the life of that investment by avoiding or mitigating the consequences of equipment failure in order to keep his customers satisfied.

David Loya, General Manager CAPS Service Department, with over 120 mechanically skilled employees under his direction, welcomes Michael as another great addition to the CAPS service family. “Michael brings the experience, depth and knowledge that will take our division to the next level, while providing the support in new and unique areas of the industry. I along with the entire CAPS team, look forward to working with Michael in his new role as the Industrial/Commercial Service Manager,” said Loya.

“At CAPS we have a strong desire to exceed expectations as we continue to focus on the successful growth of our Service Division,” commented CAPS CEO Taylor Norris. “Michael has been a mover and shaker within CAPS for over 13 years and brings years of leadership experience to this position. A common CAPS tradition is to promote within because we believe in ““grow what you know”” and the results will exceed expectations.”

The CAPS organization prides itself on having a highly qualified team of experts ready to meet customer requirements with quick turnarounds and excellent results in both domestic and foreign locations. They have over 100 specialty equipped vehicles ready to dispatch to any location throughout the United States and internationally trained personnel ready to deploy anywhere in the world all resulting in a reduction in customer downtime costs. Deatherage’s move to the new role of Industrial/Commercial Service Manager plays a big part in that strategic effort.

About Custom Air Products & Services

Custom Air Products & Services, Inc. is a full-service HVAC company that specializes in the design, construction, installation, modification, and servicing of industrial and commercial HVAC equipment. CAPS employees are committed to providing exceptional custom design and quality workmanship at competitive prices.

Custom Air Products & Services currently occupies six (6) modern facilities, totaling 250,000 square feet in size. These buildings include manufacturing, fabrication and modifications, paint booths, a parts warehouse, engineering offices and a training facility. CAPS services are provided to customers throughout the United States and abroad with manufactured equipment operating on six (6) continents and in (52) countries.