The Builders’ Series of Stainless Steel Sinks Bulks Up

In the midst of increasing calls for more and better choices of products in the kitchen and bath industry, MR Direct has decided to upgrade one of its most popular lines of stainless steel kitchen sinks. The Builders’ Series consists of four sink models which have been available in the industry-standard 18-gauge thickness for a long time. These models have been, and continue to be, in high demand. Today, to step up the quality of options even further, MR Direct is pleased to announce that these models are now able to be purchased in a new, 16-gauge thickness - approximately 25% thicker than the usual 18-gauge.

The 3218 models: A, B and C, make up the Builders’ Series, and all feature the same overall size of 18″ x 32.25″. The exciting and convenient point of this sameness is that contractors can easily pre-cut countertops and offer any of the four different versions of this sink design to their customers without interrupting their workflow. For consumers, the bonus is the ability to change their minds to a differently configured sink at any time, should circumstances change in the home.

The Builders’ Series consists of the 3218A, which is equally divided into two basins. The 3218BL and 3218BR both offer a prep-style bowl on either side of a larger basin, and the 3218C is a broad, undivided basin. The overall size and the various configurations of these Builders’ Series sinks are the most popular in the industry.

The homeowner can now get a boost of confidence that they are choosing a durable sink when selecting a model from this 16-gauge collection. Although the 18-gauge models are already the “strong and silent” type, the 16-gauge offers a little something extra. It will hold up even better to the everyday abuse that a busy family or hustling cook might dish out. Running the water and setting down dishware will be less noisy. Even the slightest dent or ding from the weight of pots and pans will be much less likely to occur.

